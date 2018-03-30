Newsday's All-Long Island fencing teams 2018

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys and girls fencing teams for the 2017-18 winter season.

Newsday Boys Fencer of the Year: Bennett Cohen, Jericho, Sr.

Cohen started his season winning the epee title at the prestigious Brentwood Holiday tournament and ended it by helping his Jericho team dethrone 10-time defending Long Island champion Ward Melville. In between, he went 23-0 in regular-season dual meets and captured his second epee title in the Nassau individual championship.

"It's good to end my senior year with a win after starting it with the Brentwood tournament," Cohen said.

Cohen, a four-time Nassau finalist and the consummate teammate, took on a leadership role and even talked about giving his teammate pointers in their all-Jericho epee county final. "All these years on this team are finally coming to an end," Cohen said. "What else could I ask for?"