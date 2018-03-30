TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's All-Long Island fencing teams 2018

By Gene Morris and Nick Fessenden gene.morris@newsday.com, nick.fessenden@newsday.com
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys and girls fencing teams for the 2017-18 winter season.

Newsday Boys Fencer of the Year: Bennett Cohen, Jericho, Sr.

Cohen started his season winning the epee title
Cohen started his season winning the epee title at the prestigious Brentwood Holiday tournament and ended it by helping his Jericho team dethrone 10-time defending Long Island champion Ward Melville. In between, he went 23-0 in regular-season dual meets and captured his second epee title in the Nassau individual championship.

"It's good to end my senior year with a win after starting it with the Brentwood tournament," Cohen said.

Cohen, a four-time Nassau finalist and the consummate teammate, took on a leadership role and even talked about giving his teammate pointers in their all-Jericho epee county final. "All these years on this team are finally coming to an end," Cohen said. "What else could I ask for?"

Suffolk Fencer of the Year; Jake Hempe, Newfield, Jr.

As a defending county champion, Jake Hempe entered
As a defending county champion, Jake Hempe entered this season with heightened expectations and didn't miss a beat. Hempe went 32-1 in dual meets and captured his second foil title by going 7-1 in the round-robin finals of the Suffolk championship.

Philip Acinapuro, Garden City, Sr.

He defended his Nassau foil championship after going
He defended his Nassau foil championship after going 30-2 in dual meets during the regular season.

Charlson Kim, Commack, Soph.

The Suffolk sabre champion went 24-5 in regular
The Suffolk sabre champion went 24-5 in regular season dual meets.

Ben Rogak, Ward Melville, Jr.

Went 28-2 in dual meets en route to
Went 28-2 in dual meets en route to winning his second straight Suffolk epee championship. His season record was second-best in boys epee in Ward Melville history.

Jonathan Sheng, Jericho Jr.

He went 22-2 in regular-season dual meets and
He went 22-2 in regular-season dual meets and won the county championship in sabre.

The All-Long Island boys fencing team

Front row, from left: Suffolk Fencer of the
Front row, from left: Suffolk Fencer of the Year - Jake Hempe, Newfield; Nassau Fencer of the Year, Bennett Cohen, Jericho; Philip Acinapuro, Garden City. Back row, from left: Jonathan Sheng, Jericho; Ben Rogak, Ward Melville; Charlson Kim, Commack.

Newsday Girls Fencer of the Year: Julia Duffy, Ward Melville, Sr.

She won both the Suffolk individual championship and
She won both the Suffolk individual championship and the Brentwood Holiday Tournament in epee. She helped lead her team to a Long Island championship and finished the season 28-0 in dual meets, making her the only epeeist in school history (boys or girls) to finish a season undefeated. Duffy ends her career with an 86-31 record and a 74 winning percentage. "She concentrated this year on maintaining focus throughout each bout," coach Jeff Salmon said. "She was an inspiration."

Nassau Girls Fencer of the Year: Shannon Sarker, Great Neck North, Sr.

She went 22-4 in dual meets and won
She went 22-4 in dual meets and won her second consecutive Nassau sabre championship. She was 55-6 in dual meets over the past two seasons.

Bridget Becchina, Ward Melville, Sr.

She went 30-2 in dual meets and won
She went 30-2 in dual meets and won the Suffolk individual sabre championship.

Anna Lin, Jericho, Jr.

She helped lead the Jayhawks to the county
She helped lead the Jayhawks to the county title and also won the Nassau individual title in epee after going 31-4 in dual meets.

Sophia Shen, Cold Spring Harbor, 8th grade

She went 31-2 in dual meets and won
She went 31-2 in dual meets and won the Nassau individual championship in foil.

Ivanna Zavala-Arbelaez, Ward Melville, Jr.

Went 31-4 in dual meets and won the
Went 31-4 in dual meets and won the Suffolk foil championship.

The All-Long Island girls fencing team

From left: Ivanna Zavala-Arbelaez, Ward Melville; Bridget Becchina,
From left: Ivanna Zavala-Arbelaez, Ward Melville; Bridget Becchina, Ward Melville; Suffolk Fencer of the Year - Julia Duffy, Ward Melville; Anna Lin, Jericho. Not pictured: Shannon Sarker, Great Neck North, Sophia Shen, Cold Spring Harbor.

Boys and Girls Coach of the Year: Seth
Boys and Girls Coach of the Year: Seth Skolnick, Jericho

By Gene Morris and Nick Fessenden gene.morris@newsday.com, nick.fessenden@newsday.com

