Top 10 boys fencers for 2021

Ryan Bradley, Garden City, Sr.

Bradley won the clinching bout at epee to secure the Nassau championship for the Trojans last year and will be a leader for Garden City as it looks to defend its title.

Tyler Chan, Syosset, Jr.

Chan finished second at foil at the Nassau championship in 2020 after going 24-0 in the regular season.

Leif Dalberg, Newfield, Sr.

Dalberg won the Suffolk foil championship and went 27-4 overall last season before being named an All-Long Island selection.

Kaden Ho, Jericho, So.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ho finished third at sabre at the Nassau championship.

Juny Kim, Great Neck South, Sr.

One of three Great Neck South fencers that will compete for a Nassau title at sabre, Kim finished fourth in the 2020 tournament.

Brian Li, Jericho, Sr.

Li finished ninth in Nassau in epee last year but was the 2019 county champion and an All-Long Island selection that year.

Kelly Liu, Ward Melville, Sr.

Liu went 23-2 in dual meets, won the county championship in sabre and was an All-Long Island selection last season.

Will Lehr, Ward Melville, Sr.

Lehr will lead the Patriots' epee team as Ward Melville looks for its 13th straight county title. His win over 2020 county champion Charlie Pak of Commack clinched the title last season for Ward Melville.

Om Thakur, Herricks, 8th grade

One of a few Herricks fencers who made an impact during the program’s first varsity season, Thakur finished fourth at epee at the Nassau championship.

Ryan Wong, Great Neck South, So.

Wong advanced to the quarterfinals in the sabre bracket at the Nassau championship last year, and along with Juny Kim and Wilmund Wu, will form a formidable sabre team for the Rebels.