Top 10 girls fencers for 2021 season

Claire Becchina, Ward Melville, Jr. — She won her second consecutive Suffolk foil championship last year and went 37-1 in regular-season bouts.

Olivia Becchina, Ward Melville, Jr. — Claire’s twin sister, Olivia captured the Suffolk epee title last season and was a perfect 36-0 in regular season bouts.

Olivia Jin, Half Hollow Hills, Jr. — Jin took second in sabre at both the Suffolk championship and the Brentwood Holiday tournament last season.

Mandy Li, Great Neck South, Jr. — The 2019 Newsday girls Fencer of the Year put together another spectacular season in 2020, winning the Nassau foil championship and leading South to its second straight Nassau team title.

Jovana Lau, Herricks, Jr. — The 2020 Nassau sabre champion, Lau led a Herricks team to success in its first season as a varsity program.

Rachel Kowalsky, Oyster Bay, Sr. — Kowalsky won her second Nassau epee championship after a 20-0 regular season.

Melina Nicou, Commack, Jr. — Nicou went 19-1 at foil during the regular season and helped lead Commack to the Suffolk championship match against Ward Melville.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anna Silver, Oyster Bay, Sr. — Silver followed up a third-place foil finish at the Nassau championships in 2019 by taking second last season.

Connie Too, Great Neck South, Jr. — Too finished second in Nassau in sabre last season and was a key component of Great Neck South’s Nassau team championship.

Vicki Varkonyi, Great Neck North, Sr. — Varkonyi capped a strong season with a third place finish in sabre at the Nassau championship.