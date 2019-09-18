Bay Shore vs. Huntington
Bay Shore faced Huntington in a Suffolk field hockey matchup on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2019.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Commack vs. Smithtown West girls soccer East Meadow vs. Farmingdale girls soccer Glenn vs. Amityville boys soccer Mepham vs. Carey football Massapequa vs. Baldwin football Clarke vs. East Rockaway football Commack vs. Sachem East football pictures St. Anthony's vs. Delbarton football Lawrence vs. South Side football Wyandanch vs. Greenport football Kings Park vs. Westhampton girls volleyball MacArthur vs. Bellmore JFK girls soccer High school photos of the month: September 2019 East Hampton vs. Islip girls volleyball East Meadow vs. Hicksville boys soccer Lynbrook vs. Lawrence boys soccer CSH vs. Carle Place field hockey Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccer St. Anthony's vs. Franklin (Md.) football SJB vs. Holy Trinity football SWR vs. Kings Park girls soccer BBP vs. SWR football Westbury vs. Great Neck South boys soccer Northport vs. Comsewogue field hockey
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.