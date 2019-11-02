This one was worth the wait.

The Bayport-Blue Point field hockey team captured the program’s first Suffolk B championship Saturday afternoon, defeating No. 3 Rocky Point, 1-0, at Patchogue-Medford High School. It was also the first title-game appearance for the top-seeded Phantoms.

“It’s the best feeling in the entire world,” senior midfielder Morgan Woolley said. “Everyone was talking today. We were backing each other up. It was perfect.”

Woolley got Bayport-Blue Point (14-3-1) on the board with 2:06 left in the first half, scoring on a corner off an assist from fellow senior Riley Schultz. The pair are in their fifth year on the Phantoms and Wooley said that connection helped set up the goal, giving Bayport-Blue Point some breathing room heading into the break.

“As soon as Riley crossed it over, I was just like, ‘Don’t swing at the ball, don’t let it pass me,” Wooley said. “When it went in, I was so excited.”

Rocky Point (12-6) did its best to rally, but Bayport-Blue Point locked in on defense, limiting the Eagles’ offensive chances. The Phantoms allowed one shot on goal and four corners in the second half, and while senior goalie Kara Vazquez wasn’t tested often, she didn’t flinch while making her lone save of the day.

“Honestly, it was all just reflex,” Vazquez said. “We watched so much film and we were ready for this game, I think that really helped us.”

Bayport-Blue Point had chances to break the game open, recording 13 corners and six shots on goal. Coach Karen Gick credited the Phantoms’ experience for helping keep the team’s collective cool down the stretch, adding that seven players have been on the roster for at least four years.

It was that experience, Gick said, that made Bayport-Blue Point believe a championship run was even possible this year.

“The girls grasped onto that and all season we said, ‘This is our year, we’re going to do it because we know we can,’” Gick said. “They’ve played with that positive mindset, with confidence.”

Bayport-Blue Point advances to the Long Island championship on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. at Centereach High School, squaring off against either Manhasset or Garden City. It’s uncharted territory for the Phantoms, but the squad is just as confident as ever, ready for another shot at history.

“Any team can win on any given day,” Vazquez said. “You’ve got to put your best foot forward, your best effort. That’s what we’re going to do.”