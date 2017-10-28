Led by big performances from Emiline Biggin and Julia Pascarella, Carle Place scored early and often Saturday evening.

Both players scored a pair of goals to lead Carle Place to a 5-0 win over Oyster Bay in the Nassau Class C field hockey championship at Adelphi. The Frogs won their fifth consecutive county title and will go for their second straight Long Island championship when they play Pierson/Bridgehampton on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Newfield.

“We put so much work into our practices, our games and our scrimmages, and we’re coming together and hoping to go really far this year,” said Biggin, a sophomore midfielder. “This was a team win and everyone contributed.”

“It’s so much fun coming out every day and playing with this team,” Pascarella said.

Carle Place (8-3) controlled play for much of the game and wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, with Pascarella opening the scoring just over a minute into the game. Biggin netted her first with 7:20 left in the first half and tripled the Frogs’ lead with 0:29 left in the period.

“That goal really got us hyped and excited,” Biggin said. “That goal secured it for us.”

“Emiline is a great asset to the team, she really pushes the ball up and has a strong shot,” Pascarella said. “If we didn’t have her up there, we wouldn’t have half the goals we have.”

The Frogs picked up where they left off in the second, as Pascarella made it 4-0 less than three minutes into the second half. Alexandra Iadevaia capped the scoring with 9:54 left in the game. Oyster Bay (0-11) is the only other Class C field hockey team in Nassau.

“I’m extremely proud of the team,” coach Crystal Gray said. “They worked hard this week to make sure they would not only win but play a complete game.”