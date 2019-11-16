BUFFALO — The Carle Place field hockey team’s season ended in heartbreak Saturday as the Frogs fell 3-2 in overtime to Johnstown in the state Class C semifinals at Alden High School.

Kalena Eaton scored the winning goal with three seconds left in OT, on a Johnstown corner, after Carle Place rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit. Senior forward Emiline Biggin had both goals for the Frogs.

“There’s nothing I can say in a negative sense,” coach Briana Rubenstein said. “To come back and put the game into overtime, they did everything I could have asked them to do.”

Carle Place (8-8) struggled to grab possession in overtime as Johnstown brought quick offensive pressure. The Lady Bills (20-0) controlled play from the opening whistle of the frame, drawing three corners, and Eaton found the back of the net on a scrum in front of the goal.

“In overtime, when one team starts out strong and gets possession offensively, it’s hard to come back from that,” Rubenstein said. “It’s the way we kind of came out.”

Carle Place was held without a shot on goal in the first half, but Biggin got the Frogs on the board just over 10 minutes into the second, scoring off the squad’s first corner of the game. She followed up, on another corner, to tie it a 2 with 10:33 left.

The Frogs recorded five second-half corners, and limited Johnstown’s offensive chances. Sophomore goalie Justina Cavallaro made four of her 10 saves in the second.

“We wanted more than anything to win the state championship, so I reminded them of that during halftime,” Biggin said. “We came out and gave it our all.”

It’s a disappointing finish, but Carle Place still looked for the silver lining, with a host of players returning next fall.

“It really stings for the seniors,” Rubenstein said. “I had a lot of girls that have never experienced this, so it’s great that I’m returning two-thirds of my starting lineup.”