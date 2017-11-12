ENDWELL, N.Y. — Carle Place field hockey’s season ended in a 1-0 loss to Whitney Point in the state Class C championship on Sunday.

Whitney Point won its fourth consecutive state title. For Carle Place, it was its first appearance in three seasons in the title game. It was a rematch of last year’s state semifinal, a 1-0 overtime victory for Whitney Point.

Leanne Bough scored the winning goal with 3:46 left in the game Sunday.

Despite finishing a win short of the state title, Carle Place coach Crystal Gray told her team they had plenty to be proud of.

“They have done an amazing job this season,” the first-year coach said. “I’m so proud of them. They’re an amazing team with great skill and so much heart. They put it all out there today and they should be proud of themselves.”

Carle Place had a scoring opportunity off a penalty corner and a shot that went wide from Emiline Biggin with 17:03 left in the first half.

The Frogs’ defense was able to keep Whitney Point off the board in the first half, stopping the Eagles on two penalty corner opportunities in the opening 30 minutes.

The Frogs finished the season 11-4 and will look to build off a run to the state final.

“I think what’s next for us is working more on covering the middle and staying a little bit more patient on defense and really looking to take some of the opportunities that we missed today,” Gray said.

Carle Place will lose three seniors to graduation. Goalie Megan McGuinness and defender Alex Docyk are both committed to play field hockey at Adelphi next fall.

“I’m looking forward to trying to bring a championship there,” McGuinness said of her new venture.

McGuinness made eight saves for Carle Place, including a couple of kick saves to preserve a scoreless tie entering halftime.

Freshman Julia Pascarella finished the season as the team’s leader in points with 16, (11 goals, five assists).

“This season was a little rocky from the start,” McGuinness said. “We had our doubts. We had practices where we just couldn’t connect. But as we played together and really tried as hard as we could, and gave it our all, we got this far and we’re all so shocked. We are upset we lost, but we’re more proud that we are at this level and came as far as we did.”