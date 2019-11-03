It was seventh heaven for Emiline Biggin and the Carle Place field hockey team on Sunday.

The top-seeded Frogs captured their seventh straight Nassau C championship, defeating No. 2 Oyster Bay, 4-0, at Berner Middle School. Biggin finished with three goals and an assist in the win, which sends Carle Place to Saturday’s Long Island championship against Pierson at Centereach High School at 11 a.m.

“This is the best way that this county championship could have gone,” Biggin said. “We came into it so excited, we were pumped, and we had so much intensity coming into the game.”

Biggin set the tone for Carle Place (7-7) early, scoring her first goal on a corner, off an assist from Olivia Docyk, with 22:53 left in the first half. She followed up just over three minutes later with an assist from Alexandra Nagy on another corner, giving the Frogs a two-goal cushion.

Carle Place recorded nine corners in the first half, peppering Oyster Bay goalie Meghan Cox with eight shots.

“As soon as we started getting corners, we started getting that momentum,” Biggin said. “We always have to come out like we want to be the best team we can be, and I think that’s what we did today.”

Carle Place didn’t slow down out of the break and Biggin continued to take advantage. She notched her third goal with 16:49 left, on the Frogs’ fourth corner of the half, and then found Nagy with 7:34 to play, effectively wrapping up the victory.

“The passing was beautiful,” coach Briana Rubenstein said. “At halftime, I told them 2-0 isn’t really a big lead and that they can’t get comfortable. They had to go out like it was 0-0 and be ready to win the second half.”

Cox was a bright spot for Oyster Bay (9-6), finishing with 10 saves, but the Baymen’s offensive chances were limited, with only two shots on goal.

Now, the Frogs turn their attention to a familiar opponent, taking on Pierson for the third year in a row and looking to jumpstart a run toward another state championship appearance.

“We want it so bad,” Biggin said. “To have the chance to have such a great team, win counties, go on to [the Long Island championship] and hopefully states, the feeling’s unreal.”