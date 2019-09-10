TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
Carle Place midfield Mia Babino moves the ball
SportsHigh SchoolField Hockey

Cold Spring Harbor vs. Carle Place

Print

Carle Place defeated Cold Spring Harbor, 3-2, in a Nassau field hockey game Tuesday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Lawrence's Mauricio Puerto-Quintanilla gets the header and the Lynbrook vs. Lawrence boys soccer Massapequa's Michael Savella (13) battles for possession with Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccer St. AnthonyÕs enters the field for their season St. Anthony's vs. Franklin (Md.) football St. John the Baptist quarterback Nicholas Mazziotti dives SJB vs. Holy Trinity football Shoreham-Wading River's Sara Hobbes (27) battles Kings Park's SWR vs. Kings Park girls soccer Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River quarterback, takes a snap BBP vs. SWR football Arvin Pereira of Westbury gets past Logan Golia Westbury vs. Great Neck South boys soccer Northport's Emma McLam passes the ball in the Northport vs. Comsewogue field hockey On, Nov. 9, 2013, Tyler Anderson carried the 400-yard rushers in Long Island history
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search