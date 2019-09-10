Emiline Biggin doesn’t like to overthink things.

The Carle Place senior forward said she saw the ball land on her stick Tuesday afternoon and immediately knew she was going to shoot, confident she’d be able to find the back of the net. So, she didn’t waste any time, pulling back and scoring the winning goal to lift the Frogs to a 3-2 victory over Cold Spring Harbor in their Nassau I opener.

“When you play this game, you can’t have any hesitation,” said Biggin, who scored off an assist from Alexandra Nagy on a corner with 16:39 left. “You’ve got to play your game and part of my game is to do whatever my instinct tells me. That was to hit the ball as hard as I could for that goal.”

Biggin’s goal came less than 10 minutes after Cold Spring Harbor tied the score on Samantha McCormack’s second of the day. The Seahawks battled back from a two-goal deficit early in the first half, sparked by their goalie Sophie Stella, who finished with 20 saves.

Still, Biggin said she wasn’t worried that Carle Place would rally, adding that she told her teammates to “leave it all out on the field.”

The Frogs answered the call, controlling possession and pushing tempo out of the midfield to draw Biggin’s corner. Carle Place racked up nine corners on the day, settling into an offensive attack that Biggin said she hopes will be the team’s calling card this season.

“Our formation is unbelievable,” Biggin said. “We know how to get the ball up, we know what our next move is going to be and that’s so important and key to this game.”

Carle Place continued to bring pressure in the waning minutes and the Frogs didn’t allow another shot on goal after McCormack’s.

“They are definitely fighters,” coach Briana Rubenstein said. “I told them at the end of the game that they gave their hearts out there.”

Now, Carle Place hopes the win will spark confidence in a young squad that, despite some fresh faces on the roster, has its sights set on a return to the state Class C championship game.

“It honestly feels so good,” said Nagy, who also added two goals in the win. “We’re all communicating well. Today we kept it together and pushed through.”