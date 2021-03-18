fh top 25 2021 col 2

TODAY'S PAPER
Emily Stoessel of Miller Place passes against Garden

Emily Stoessel of Miller Place passes against Garden City at the Long Island Class B field hockey finals played in Massapequa on November 3, 2018. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Pictured, top row from left: Emily Stoessel of Miller Place, Sydney Pappas of Garden City, Alexandra Nagy of Carle Place. Bottom row: Megan Mattfeld of Bay Shore, Sarah Killcommons of Garden City, Lauren Lucas of Sachem East.

Bayport Blue Points no. 13 Heather Canavan battles
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Bayport Blue Points no. 13 Heather Canavan battles with Garden City's no. 8 Sydney Pappas for the ball during the Long Island Regional Class B Field Hockey Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Centereach.

Carle Place midfielder Alexandra Nagy makes a pass
Credit: David Marino

Carle Place midfielder Alexandra Nagy makes a pass during Saturday's NYSPHSAA Class C Field Hockey Semi-Finals in Alden, NY.

Bay Shore's Megan Mattfeld #4 passes the ball
Credit: Daniel De Mato

Bay Shore's Megan Mattfeld #4 passes the ball at Bay Shore High School in Bay Shore on Sept. 18th 2019

Garden City's Sarah Killcommons tries to get the
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Garden City's Sarah Killcommons tries to get the ball past Bayport Blue Points Riley Schultz during the Long Island Regional Class B Field Hockey Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Sachem East's Lauren Lucas follows through on her
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Sachem East's Lauren Lucas follows through on her pass against Commack during a Suffolk girls field hockey game on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Sayville's Reggie Hillery (8) weaves between Southtampton's Sucy
Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Sayville's Reggie Hillery (8) weaves between Southtampton's Sucy Wesnofske (6) and Morgan Fullum (8) during the first half of the game at Southampton High School on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

