fh top 25 2021 col 2

Pictured, top row from left: Emily Stoessel of Miller Place, Sydney Pappas of Garden City, Alexandra Nagy of Carle Place. Bottom row: Megan Mattfeld of Bay Shore, Sarah Killcommons of Garden City, Lauren Lucas of Sachem East.

Emily Stoessel of Miller Place passes against Garden City at the Long Island Class B field hockey finals played in Massapequa on November 3, 2018.

Bayport Blue Points no. 13 Heather Canavan battles with Garden City's no. 8 Sydney Pappas for the ball during the Long Island Regional Class B Field Hockey Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Centereach.

Carle Place midfielder Alexandra Nagy makes a pass during Saturday's NYSPHSAA Class C Field Hockey Semi-Finals in Alden, NY.

Bay Shore's Megan Mattfeld #4 passes the ball at Bay Shore High School in Bay Shore on Sept. 18th 2019

Garden City's Sarah Killcommons tries to get the ball past Bayport Blue Points Riley Schultz during the Long Island Regional Class B Field Hockey Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Sachem East's Lauren Lucas follows through on her pass against Commack during a Suffolk girls field hockey game on Friday, March 12, 2021.