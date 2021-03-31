The Garden City field hockey team’s perfect start to this season begins and ends with one name — Sarah Killcommons.

And not even a steady rain was going to slow her or the Trojans down on Wednesday afternoon.

Killcommons once again put together a brilliant display for Garden City, tacking on another four points to her season total with one goal and three assists in a 7-0 Nassau I road victory over New Hyde Park, as the Trojans improved to 11-0.

Even through the most unpleasant of conditions Killcommons, Newsday’s 2019 Nassau Player of the Year, continued to demonstrate her ability to do it all after entering the day tied for the county lead in goals (13) and second in points (21).

"Just as the years have gone on, I’ve really grown confidence in myself," Killcommons said. "I’m comfortable enough with my teammates where I know if I take the risk that someone else will be there for me. I put in the work and effort, and also have an amazing coaching staff."

First-year Garden City coach Lauren Lavelle said Killcommons carries a presence that doubles as more than just a star player.

"I am blessed to have Sarah," Lavelle said. "I sometimes joke that she’s like our second assistant coach because she is just a brilliant player and person, and an amazing asset to our team. She helps everybody on and off the field. You hear her talking and teaching the moment that whistle blows."

Garden City entered halftime with a 6-0 advantage thanks to three goals in both the first and second quarters. Rory Heslin and Killcommons opened the scoring with back-to-back goals in the first seven minutes. The Trojans rolled from there, receiving goals from seven different scorers as the conditions intensified throughout the match.

"It was definitely hard to see a little bit, looking right into the rain," Heslin said. "But I think even though it was really strong I felt that we got through it and played our hardest."

Having won seven consecutive Nassau Class B titles, Garden City appears to be well on the path toward pursuing their eighth straight county championship. Killcommons discussed the foundation of the program’s consistent culture of excellence.

"We go into every season expecting the best and wanting to be the best," Killcommons said. "We’re always picking each other up and always support each other on and off the field."

"There’s a lot of pressure to keep up what [former coach] Diane Chapman has done over the years," Lavelle said. "I’m blessed to take over a team that was already strong and we just have to continue that."