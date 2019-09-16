Field hockey week in review

Juliana Stein wants to have some fun this season.

Scoring six goals in one game is a good way to do that.

The Southampton senior forward racked up the impressive stat on Sept. 10 against Babylon, leading the Mariners to an 8-0 victory in a Suffolk II matchup. Stein had plenty of fun finding the back of the net, but she also was quick to pass the praise to her teammates.

“It’s kind of surprising because you never really expect to score that many, but it wasn’t just me, obviously. It was the whole team,” said Stein, who also recorded a goal and an assist in Southampton’s season-opening win over Greenport on Sept. 5. “We were really proud of how we played.”

Stein said she got “into a rhythm” while scoring, adding that her fellow forwards Esteylen Montero and C.C. Wetter helped set her up in front of the net.

“The give-and-go really worked well,” Stein said. “When we did it once, we knew it would work a lot more. Our team has a lot of chemistry, so we all work really well together and are able to get the ball up the field.”

Although she knows it won’t be easy to record another 6-goal game, Stein said she hopes Southampton (2-2) can earn a few more wins. The Mariners have 11 seniors on the roster, and Stein said she believes experience will help spark the squad this fall.

“We’ve all realized that the only way we’re going to come out on top if we communicate,” Stein said. “We need every player on our team. We know it can’t be one of us doing everything. So, we know that we need to help each other, and we’ll grow from each other.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Super-Sub: Shannon Smith played hero for Northport, coming off the bench to score the winning goal with 15:02 left and lifting the Tigers to a 5-4 victory over Ward Melville on Sept. 11. Smith’s goal came less than two minutes after Ward Melville’s Courtney Quinn tied the score at four.

While Smith stole the offensive show, Northport goalie Hayley Hayden and Ward Melville goalie Bella Ospitale both held their own in net. Hayden made 14 saves and Ospitale finished with 12.

A Little Bit of Everything: In its first four games, Commack has hit its stride on offense and locked down on defense, outscoring its opponents 12-1 with shutout wins over Lindenhurst, Riverhead and Eastport-South Manor. Shannon Smith racked up 15 saves in those wins, while Ava Amato and Ally Forman, both multi-year starters, already have five goals and three assists each.

Championship rematch: Massapequa graduated 11 seniors from last year’s Nassau Class A championship-winning roster, but, so far this fall, the Chiefs haven’t missed a step. Massapequa opened the season with a 4-0 victory over Baldwin on Sept. 9 and topped Port Washington 5-1 on Sept. 11 in a rematch of last year’s title game.

Molly Gerasci led the charge with two goals and two assists against the Vikings. Kelly Rosenfeld added a goal and an assist, while Kayla Schuler and Megan Cook rounded out the scoring with a goal each.

New Faces, Same Trojans: Two games, two shutout victories to open the season for Garden City, the six-time defending Long Island champions. The Trojans topped Manhasset 2-0 on Sept. 10 and Carle Place 5-0 on Sept. 12.

Games to Watch Next Week

Garden City at Cold Spring Harbor

, Sept. 17

A rematch of last year’s Nassau Class B game, it’s also a big-time opportunity for Cold Spring Harbor to grab some early season momentum.



Friends Academy at Seaford, Sept. 17

The Nassau III game could prove a tough test for both teams, both of which opened the season with 1-0 victories.



Rocky Point at Shoreham-Wading River, Sept. 17

Rocky Point started the season with a 3-1 victory over Smithtown East before outscoring East Hampton and Harborfields 5-1 in the next two games.



Smithtown East at Sachem East, Sept. 18

Kristen Shanahan led Long Island in scoring last season and has picked up right where she left off, recording three goals and six assists in Sachem East’s first three games.

