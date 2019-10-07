Field hockey week in review

Jaedyn Scarlatos helped Ward Melville capture a big-time victory on Oct. 5, scoring the lone goal with 7:30 left in regulation as the Patriots topped Garden City, 1-0, in a non-league matchup.

It was the first time Garden City lost a game on Long Island since October 2016, when the team fell 2-1 in back-to-back games against Carle Place and Ward Melville.

Scarlatos, who scored off an assist from Arielle Rohan, has become a major scoring threat for the Patriots this season. Her 14 points, including nine goals, have her sitting among the top-10 scorers in Suffolk county and she’s notched double-digit point performances in five of Ward Melville’s 11 games.

But while Scarlatos has helped set the tone for the offense this fall, goalie Bella Opsitale has settled into her role between the pipes. She made 15 saves against Garden City and racked up 13 saves in a 1-0 loss to Eastport-South Manor on Oct. 3.

Getting defensive

Sachem East continues to sit at the top of the Suffolk I standings. And, while the Flaming Arrows’ offense has been strong so far this season – sparked by the county’s leading scorer, Kristen Shanahan – the defense deserves some credit as well.

The squad once again notched a shutout victory, defeating Comsewogue on Oct. 3, In 10 games, Sachem East has allowed only two goals.

Extra time

After playing to double overtime in last year’s Suffolk B championship game, it was only fitting that the regular-season rematch between Miller Place and Harborfields once again lasted well past regulation. And, once again, the Panthers got the win, defeating Harborfields 2-1 in two shootouts.

Allison Schreck, Bridget Nielsen and Madison Murphy each scored in the second shootout, as Miller Place outscored Harbrorfields 3-1.

The teams tied the opening shootout 3-3.

Alexa Corbin scored off an assist from Schreck with 3:11 left in the second half to tie the score for Miller Place, while Meaghan Stoessel made 12 saves.

Leapfrogging

Olivia Docyk scored two of Carle Place’s three second-half goals, both in the first five minutes of the frame, as the Frogs staged a late comeback to top Cold Spring Harbor, 3-2, on Oct. 3. Emiline Biggin rounded out the rally with 18 minutes left in regulation, scoring off an assist from Mia Babino.

Carle Place followed up with another come-from-behind victory on Oct. 5, topping Massapequa 3-2. Laura Fowler scored the go-ahead goal, her second of the day, on an assist from Biggin with 9:20 left in the first half. Docyk chipped in a goal and an assist.

Clean slate

Friends Academy grabbed a pair of shutout victories last week, defeating Sewanhaka District 4-0 on Oct. 3 and following up with a 5-0 victory over Oyster Bay on Oct. 5. Adrienne Coleman finished with a goal in an assist in each game.

The Quakers have now won four straight, giving up just one goal during that span.

Games to watch

Commack at Comsewogue, Tuesday: Ava Amato has been an offensive force for Commack, racking up three goals in the Cougars’ 4-0 victory over Whitman on Oct. 4.

Ward Melville at East Islip, Tuesday: East Islip racked up three wins last week, outscoring its opponents 11-2. Keep an eye on Allison Chiarelli, who had four goals in those games and now has 10 goals on the season.

Manhasset at Massapequa, Thursday: Both squads are looking to get back into the win column after dropping games last week. Manhasset fell 1-0 to Garden City on Oct. 4 and Massapequa came up short against Carle Place, 3-2, on Oct. 5.

Northport at Bay Shore, Thursday: Two of the top teams in Suffolk I square off, both fresh off wins. Bay Shore topped Rocky Point 1-0 on Oct. 5 and Northport defeated Smithtown West 4-0 on Oct. 3.