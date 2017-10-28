Bella Fusco’s pair of first-half goals led the Rocky Point Eagles to a trip to the Long Island field hockey championships for the first time since 2014.

Top-seeded Rocky Point defeated No. 2 Miller Place, 4-0, in the Suffolk Class B championship at Half Hollow Hills West Saturday. Miller Place (15-3) had won the previous two Suffolk Class B championships against Rocky Point (15-2).

“We’ve worked all summer running every single day just to be here,” Fusco said. “We wanted it so much more, because last year we didn’t win, unfortunately. It’s very well deserved.”

Fusco’s first goal came with 21:18 remaining in the first half. Sara Giammarella followed with a score less than a minute later at 20:20 with Emily Molinaro assisting. Fusco got her second goal with 12:54 left in the first half with an assist from Giammarella. Sarah Luchsinger tacked on the game’s final goal with 19:52 to go on an assist from Christina Bellissimo.

The Eagles’ defensive line swept away a chance on the goal line with 1:20 left in the first half, keeping Miller Place off the board.

Rocky Point goalie Jen Greene made three saves. Ally Tarantino had nine stops for Miller Place.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Eagles coach Katie Bittner said the Suffolk Class B title was a long time coming.

“I think the key for us was a lot of heart,” she said. “We have 10 seniors with a lot of heart and athleticism and I knew that they wanted it, and they wanted it more. I think that was the key for us today. It was all heart, no skill involved, just all heart.”

Giammarella credited the victory to the motivation of her coach.

“As a senior I feel like it’s so bittersweet,” the forward said. “We worked so hard for this moment.”

Rocky Point will face Nassau Class B winner Garden City in the Long Island championship Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Newfield High School.

The Eagles fell to Garden City in their last appearance in the Long Island championship.

“A lot of teams will focus on what other teams are doing and scouting, but we’re just going to do us,” Bittner said. “We’re going to do what we do.”