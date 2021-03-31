TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Garden City's Sarah Killcommons attacks the goal during
SportsHigh SchoolField Hockey

Garden City vs. New Hyde Park

Print

Garden City defeated host New Hyde Park, 7-0, in a Nassau Conference I field hockey game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

MORE PHOTOS

Hicksville's Nicholas Ianuzzo plays the ball defended by Photos: Hicksville vs. Oceanside boys soccer The Garden City varsity kickline performs during halftime Our top high school sports photos: March 2021 Westhampton Beach goalie Alessandro Volpe punches the ball Photos: Hauppauge vs. Westhampton boys soccer Pierce Archer #10 of Garden City gets congratulated Photos: MacArthur vs. Garden City football Half Hollow Hills EastÕs Morgan Talifero (81) celebrates Photos: Smithtown East vs. Hills East football William Floyd RB Jezayd Hall lunges for a Photos: Sayville vs. Floyd football Aidan Mulholland of Manhasset pulls away from Vinny Photos: Plainedge vs. Manhasset football Bryce Robinson #10 of St. John the Baptist Photos: SJB vs. Kennedy Catholic football Massapequa #35 Timothy Morrow and Farmingdale #19 Nick Photos: Farmingdale vs. Massapequa football Ward Melvilles Amanda Lee plays the ball defended Photos: Ward Melville vs. Northport field hockey Sachem East defender Morgan Zimmerman moves the ball Photos: Smithtown East vs. Sachem East field hockey OceansideÕs Dan Santos (15) passes the ball against Photos: Farmingdale vs. Oceanside boys soccer Whitmans Victor Vilorio Ortega is defended by Commacks Photos: Whitman vs. Commack boys soccer Mikayla Camp #37 of Syosset, left, looks to Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa girls soccer Deepuk Edmonds #30 of Chaminade shoots a jumper CHSAA boys basketball final: Chaminade vs. St. Mary's Central Islip's Geovanni Donis (13) and Brentwood's Daniel Photos: Brentwood vs. Central Islip boys soccer Sammy Shea #12 of Our Lady of Mercy CHSAA girls hoops final: Our Lady of Mercy vs. St. Mary's David DeBusschere of Chaminade maneuvers around James Cavallaro Photos: Chaminade vs. Kellenberg boys basketball James Napoli #40 of MacArthur lunges to pick Photos: Mepham vs. MacArthur football Rory Connor #15 of Manhasset runs the ball Photos: Bethpage vs. Manhasset football William Floyd QB LaDuke Harris makes adjustments to Photos: Longwood vs. Floyd football Frank Ruta #46 of St. Anthony's runs the Photos: Stepinac vs. St. Anthony’s football Westhampton #12 carries the ball Suffolk High School Photos: Westhampton vs. Centereach football James Kapralos of Carle Place-Wheatley completes the pass Photos: Carle Place/Wheatley vs. North Shore pictures
Didn’t find what you were looking for?