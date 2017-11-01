Kylie Tierney’s goal late in the first half was all that was needed to lead Garden City to a third straight Long Island Class B championship.

Garden City (15-1) took a close 1-0 shutout victory over Rocky Point at Newfield on Wednesday.

“I feel like we played really composed and it was difficult,” Tierney said. “As a team, as a whole, we played amazing and everyone did phenomenal and it feels good. It was a really tough competition but we remained composed in such a high-intensity game.”

Tierney opened the scoring with the lone goal of the game with 8:55 remaining in the first half. Freshman Sarah Killcommons notched the assist.

Ann Sullivan made two saves for Garden City in the shutout, including a kick save with 5:18 left in the game. Jen Greene had six stops for Rocky Point (15-3).

“Rocky Point is an excellent team, as you can see the way they play, they came out on fire,” coach Diane Chapman said. “I think we came out a little flat, they came out super strong and we were able to work our way out of that funk a little bit and keep going.”

The Trojans will face Lakeland in the Regional championship at Patchogue-Medford at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will go to the state public school semifinals on Nov. 11.

Chapman said each Long Island championship is great.

“I’m just so proud of the girls because they worked so hard,” she said. “For each one, it’s a different one. Each one is special and more meaningful because it means so much to all the girls. They all mean the same, but for each team it’s different because it’s the first for some and it’s just great to get that after how hard they worked all season.”