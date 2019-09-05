Katie Allen, Sachem East, D, Sr.

Part of a back line that allowed only seven goals last season and recorded 12 shutouts, she’s the leader of the Sachem East defense.

Emiline Biggin, Carle Place, F, Sr.

Expected to be the offensive leader for the Frogs this season, she led the team with 19 goals and six assists, good for second in Nassau County.

Adrienne Colman, Friends Academy, M/F, Jr.

Able to make something happen anywhere on the field, 16 goals on eight points and eight assists last season.

Ellie Masera, Eastport-South Manor, F, Sr.

The spark that makes the Sharks offense go, she was among the top scorers in Suffolk last season with 23 points on 16 goals and seven assists.

Kate McLam, Northport, F, Sr.

The only returning starting forward from last season, she’ll be the cog that makes the Northport offense turn this fall. Finished with seven goals and five assists last year.

Graceann Murphy, Clarke, M, Sr.

Finished fifth in Nassau in scoring in 2018, racking up 12 goals and seven assists. Can push tempo and control possession with a quick stick and eye for shooting lanes.

Amy Pasquale, Commack, D/M, Sr.

A five-year starter and three-year captain, she’s got the experience to play nearly anywhere on the field. Scored seven goals last year, including the game-winner on an OT penalty stroke against Huntington in the playoffs.

Kristen Shanahan, Sachem East, M, Sr.

A do-it-all player for the Flaming Arrows, she led Long Island with 27 goals and 12 assists last season. Can also drop back on defense and boasts strong stick skills.

Emily Stossel, Miller Place, M, So.

A quick stick and accurate shot, she finished with five goals and eight assists last year. Competed in the National Futures Championships this summer.

Kylie Tierney, Garden City, M, Sr.

Scored the lone goal in last year’s state championship game, lifting the Trojans to their first title since 2008. Has an eye for the net, but is also capable of setting up her teammates.