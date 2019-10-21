Field hockey week in review

Micaela Fitzpatrick feels like she and her teammates have hit their stride in the last few weeks.

As of Monday, the North Shore senior leads Nassau County in scoring, with 20 points, including 13 goals, while the Vikings are riding a wave of recent success. After dropping the first three games of the season, North Shore has won nine straight, including a 4-2 victory over New Hyde Park on Oct. 18.

“That was probably our biggest game of the season,” said Fitzpatrick, who finished with two goals and an assist in the win. “We knew whoever won that game basically got the best chance to get in the playoffs. I think that we did control most of the game, mentally and physically.”

Fitzpatrick has been playing field hockey since middle school, but said that this season has been different from previous ones. She credited the Vikings for finding their focus, even after those early losses, and added that the team has been determined to build off every game.

Throughout those last nine wins, North Shore has outscored its opponents 31-5.

“Once we won our first game, we saw how much we had improved,” Fitzpatrick said. “In the beginning of the season, it's not just me, the whole team didn't really connect like we could have on the field. That's what we're doing now.”

While the Vikings’ defense has been in lockdown mode recently, Fitzpatrick has had her eye on the goal with double-digit points in each of her last five games. Last week, she racked up five points in two games.

Still, she was quick to deflect praise.

“I have to give most of the credit to Jen Walton,” Fitzpatrick said. “She’s given me most of my assists and she’s done so much for our team.”

No matter what happens next, or how many more goals she’s able to score, Fitzpatrick said she’s proud of what the Vikings have accomplished this season. The team never gave up and, for Fitzpatrick, watching that turnaround has been something she’ll never forget.

“A lot of the group of seniors now, we've been on varsity since freshman year, so we've seen our ups and downs,” Fitzpatrick said. “This year, the team is so close, everyone is just having so much fun.”

Go-Ahead Gerasci: Molly Gerasci scored the go-ahead goal with 5:59 left in regulation to lift Massapequa to a 3-2 victory over Locust Valley on Oct. 17. The winning shot came less than a minute after Alyson Anderson notched the tying goal. Kelly Rosenfeld finished with a pair of assists in the win.

The Chiefs followed up with a 4-0 victory over Port Washington two days later and the squad has won four in a row, outscoring opponents 12-2.

Offensive Firepower: In a rematch of last year’s Suffolk A championship, Sachem East topped Northport on Oct. 17, cruising to a 5-0 victory. Ali Howell and Kristen Shanahan both notched a pair of goals in the win. Shanahan now boasts 33 points this season (19 goals, 14 assists) to sit atop the leaderboard of Suffolk scoring.

The Flaming Arrows haven’t allowed a goal all month, while also scoring five goals in each of their last four games.

Consistency is Key: Eastport-South Manor’s Elizabeth Masera has notched goals in six of the Sharks’ last seven games, including three points in the team’s victories over Newfield on Oct. 15 and East Islip on Oct. 17. Masera’s 20 points this season have her fourth in scoring in Suffolk.

All Tied Up: Harborfields and Bayport-Blue Point ended their Suffolk II matchup in a 1-1 tie on Oct. 17, as the game was called due to inclement weather, according to Phantoms coach Karen Gick.

Emma Flynn scored for Harborfields and Juliana O'Hara tied the score, off an assist from Sarah Most, with 3:15 in regulation. Caitlin Collins made seven saves for the Tornadoes, while Kara Vazquez finished with six for Bayport-Blue Point.

Bayport-Blue Point followed up with a 1-0 win over Rocky Point on Oct. 18, as Heather Canavan scored the lone goal in the first half. Harborfields topped East Hampton 2-0 on the same day, with two goals from Jordan Conversano.

Games to Watch This Week:

No. 11 Huntington at No. 6 Bay Shore, Wednesday: Bay Shore held on for a 2-1 victory over Huntington on Sept. 18 with first-half goals from Megan Mattfeld and Sydnee Booker. Keep an eye out on Huntington’s Anna Wickey. She scored her team’s lone goal in that loss and has 10 goals this season.

No. 9 East Islip at No. 8 Riverhead, Wednesday: Both teams split games to wrap up the regular season last week. East Islip split cruised past North Babylon 6-0 on Oct. 15 before falling 2-1 to Eastport-South Manor two days later. Riverhead lost 6-1 to Northport on Oct. 15 and notched a 2-1 win over Huntington on Oct. 17 with a pair of goals from Jessica Clumbus.