Emily Berlinghof, Cold Spring Harbor, Midfielder, Sr.: Brings dynamic stick work with the ability to see the field and open spaces.

Kasey Choma, Eastport-South Manor, Midfielder, Sr.: Ranked second on Long Island with 23 goals last year and boosted the Sharks to the Suffolk A semifinal.

Lily Fox, Northport, Forward, Sr.: Fox will be a powerful force up front for Northport coming off an 18-goal, 14-assist season and placing second on Long Island in points.

Charlotte Johnson, Pierson-Bridgehampton, Goalkeeper, Sr.: Johnson led Long Island with 198 saves last year.

Sophia Little, Northport, Defender, Sr.: Little will run the back line for the Tigers.

Liana McDonnell, Garden City, Midfielder, Sr.: “She has an incredible game sense,” coach Diane Chapman said. “Her passing and field vision are outstanding. She is always in the correct position to support the offense and to be an integral part of the defense.”

Giana McKeough, Carle Place, Midfielder, Sr.: Scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the Frogs to the Class C state final. “She’s just a very composed and patient player that sees the field really well and leads by example,” coach Briana Rubenstein said.

Julia Pascarella, Carle Place, Forward, Soph.: Pascarella’s 16 points (11 goals, five assists) led Nassau I. Last year’s Newsday Nassau Player of the Year looks to be one of Carle Place’s top goal scorers this season.

Lexi Reinhardt, Ward Melville, Midfielder, Sr.: Formerly a forward, Long Island’s leading goal scorer and Newsday Suffolk Player of the Year will look to guide the Patriots to consecutive state titles.

Kristen Shanahan, Sachem East, Midfielder, Jr.: Led Sachem East to the Suffolk A final and had a 25-point season (15 goals, 10 assists) in 2017.