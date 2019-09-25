Carly Newman knew she had to make something happen.

The Manhasset senior forward said she was waiting in front of the net Wednesday afternoon, looking for the ball to land on her stick. So, when it did, she reacted immediately, scoring the lone goal of the day just over two minutes into the second half and lifting the Indians to a 1-0 victory over Locust Valley in Nassau Conference I.

“That was huge for us,” said Newman, who scored with 27:37 left. “Paige Accurso hit the ball in and I just tried to tip it. We worked on getting our energy up while we were talking at halftime and I really thought that was the reason we won.”

Newman’s goal gave Manhasset (4-1) that much-needed spark down the stretch, as Locust Valley did its best to rally late in the game.

The Falcons (4-2) recorded five of their eight corners in the second half, including three in the final 6:09 of play, but Manhasset senior goalie Kayla Orthos didn’t flinch. Instead, she said she trusted the defense in front of her and settled into the game plan, keeping the ball out of the back of the net.

Orthos made six saves, all in the second half.

“I always trust my defense, so I wasn’t really that worried,” she said. “Without (the defense) I couldn’t do it. For me, it’s all fast reflexes and trying to get the ball out of there as quickly as I can.”

Manhasset coach Steve Sproul credited Orthos for her play in the final minutes, adding that “she’s been a big part of our success this season.”

“Kayla has come a long way as a goalie,” Sproul said. “This is her first year as a starting varsity goalie and she’s played really well and has been developing well.”

It was a slim victory, but one Newman said she believed could help spark Manhasset the rest of the season as the Indians look to build on the late-game offense and lock-down defense.

“It’s definitely a statement game for us,” Newman said. “It says a lot about our team and how hard we’re willing to work for the win.”