Garden City’s patient approach paid off Saturday afternoon and helped the Trojans remain on top of the county.

Liana McDonnell scored the game’s only goal late in the first half in No. 1 Garden City’s 1-0 victory over No. 2 Cold Spring Harbor in the Nassau Class B field hockey championship at Adelphi. It is the fifth consecutive county title for the Trojans, who will play Rocky Point for the Long Island championship Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Newfield.

“It’s one of the best feelings you can ever have,” McDonnell said of the victory. “We knew it was going to be one of the toughest games of the season. Cold Spring Harbor was an amazing opponent and we put it all together today.”

Garden City (14-1) controlled possession for most of the game, particularly early in the match, but were unable to find the back of the net against goalie Sophie Stella (10 saves) and a stingy Seahawks defense.

“It took some time, but we just stayed composed,” attacker Jenn Medjid said. “We’re a patient team.”

“The forwards were working as hard as they could,” McDonnell said. “All you can do is keep doing what you’re doing and if you keep pounding, eventually you’re going to get a goal.”

The Trojans did get their goal off a picture-perfect penalty corner with 3:43 left in the first half.

“This is a fast turf, so we knew it would be easier to have a short insert,” McDonnell said. “Ella Heaney inserted it, Jenn Medjid got it straight to Sarah Killcommons and Sarah had an amazing hit to me. I think I did the least amount of work for that but it couldn’t have worked out any better.”

“Liana took a perfect sweep and it was a perfect ending,” Medjid said.

In the second half, Cold Spring Harbor (8-4) saw a bit more of the ball but still needed a series of close-range saves from Stella to stay in the game.

The Trojans’ defense held Cold Spring Harbor without a shot on goal.

“Cold Spring Harbor is an incredibly talented team and their goalie played amazing,” coach Diane Chapman said. “They definitely had their runs in the second half, so to hold them off, I’m very proud of the girls.”

“I don’t even know how to describe this feeling,” defender Lauren Durand said. “It was pure happiness and excitement and I’m glad we got to do it again.”