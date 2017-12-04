Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island field hockey team in 2017.

Long Island Player of the Year: Lexi Reinhardt, Ward Melville, F, Jr. Reinhardt not only led Long Island in goals in 2017, but scored big goals at crucial times en route to Ward Melville's first Class A state championship since 2008 and 22-0 season. The junior tallied eight goals in the postseason. Her speed and skill with the ball helped guide Ward Melville, and she scored the game-winning goal in the state semifinal against Baldwinsville. "Lexi is just so fast and dynamic and she just has such a strong mental attitude," Ward Melville coach Shannon Sioss said. "She's able to make mistakes and bounce right back and learn from them at the same time. She's just very smart game-sense wise so I think it really has proven to why she is the great player that she is."

Nassau Player of the Year: Julia Pascarella, Carle Place, F, Fr. Pascarella notched 11 goals and five assists to lead Nassau I. She tallied the game-winning goal to send Carle Place to the Class C semifinal. "Julia is a high percentage scorer whose ability to find the back of the net contributed to much of Carle Place's success this year, taking us to the Class C state final," Carle Place coach Crystal Gray said. "Julia is highly skilled and wildly talented in her stick handling skills. She can easily navigate her way down the field reading all situations, demonstrating a strong game sense. Julia has impeccable power behind her shots and when paired with her level of hunger, for our team's success, she continuously puts it all out there on the field and comes out on top."

Kasey Choma, Eastport-South Manor, M, Jr. After missing all of last season with a torn ACL, Choma returned and ranked second in Long Island with 23 goals. She helped lead the Sharks to the Suffolk Class A semifinal.

Hannah Dorney, Comsewogue, M, Sr. Dorney helped Comsewogue to a 12-4 record. She ended the year with 14 goals and 12 assists while guiding her team to the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

Lily Fox, Northport, F, Jr. Fox ranked second in Long Island in points with 18 goals and 14 assists. The Tigers made it to the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

Amanda Funaro, Smithtown East, M, Sr. Funaro notched 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) to guide Smithtown East to the Suffolk Class A semifinal. She will be playing for Quinnipiac next fall.

Charlotte Johnson, Pierson/Bridgehampton, G, Jr. Johnson led Long Island with 198 saves and made 18 stops during the Long Island Class C championship.

Liana McDonnell, Garden City, D, Jr. McDonnell's goal led the Trojans to the Nassau Class B championship. She scored the lone goal for Garden City in the Southeast Regional Class B final.

Megan McGuinness, Carle Place, G, Sr. The Adelphi commit helped lead the Frogs to the Class C state championship and recorded nine shutouts in 15 games.

Kate Mulham, Ward Melville, M, Sr. Mulham's speed and offensive dominance was key to the Patriots' state title and 22-0 season. She tallied a total of 30 points, (20 goals, 10 assists), ranking third in Long Island.

Kristen Shanahan, Sachem East, M, Soph. Shanahan notched 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) to lead Sachem East to the Suffolk Class A final.

Kerri Thornton, Ward Melville, F, Sr. The senior scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give Ward Melville its first state Class A championship since 2008.

Long Island Coach of the Year: Crystal Gray, Carle Place As a first-year head coach, Gray led Carle Place to the state Class C championship for the first time in three years. The Frogs went 11-4 with nine shutouts.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Tina Moon, Sachem East Sachem East was ranked sixth heading into the Suffolk Class A playoffs. After defeating No. 11 Smithtown West, No. 3 Northport and No. 2 Eastport-South Manor, Moon guided the Flaming Arrows to the county championship game.