The sound was dull, but deafening. Sweet for one side, sour for the other, and final all the same. When Sachem East’s McKinley Hessimer-Soto knocked the ball into the back of the goal with 2:20 left in a Suffolk I field hockey game Friday afternoon, the clunk from the impact could be heard by all.

And everyone knew what that sound meant — it was over. After nearly 60 minutes of fairly even play, Hessimer-Soto scored twice in the final four minutes to lift host Sachem East over Smithtown East, 3-1.

"I think we all really wanted that goal," said Morgan Zimmerman, who tipped in a shot with 3:55 left in the first half to tie the score at 1. "The connection on the field was amazing today. There was a lot of synergy. Our passing patterns were amazing, just getting the ball up the field from the defensive end."

Sachem East (7-1), who found themselves with the ball for a lot of the second half, broke through for good with 3:55 left in the game. Ali Howell forced a turnover toward the top of the Smithtown East zone and shoved it down to Hessimer-Soto, who broke a longstanding tie at 1.

"I saw that I had an opportunity to run in and get the ball from [Howell] and I did," Hessimer-Soto said. "I pulled it and I shot into the corner."

Hessimer-Soto’s second goal, which produced the sound heard ‘round the field,' came off a nice feed to the front of the net from Dani Nieva with 2:20 left.

"[Nieva] was on baseline and she crossed it into the middle," Hessimer-Soto said. "I took it out of the air and I hit it in."

This is the second two-goal game of the season for Hessimer-Soto, a freshman who has found a role quickly.

"She just doesn’t stop," said Zimmerman. "She’s going to the ball constantly. Her stick is always down and she’s always ready. She just really wants to play, and that drive gives her the motivation to stay on the field."

As for her own tying goal, Zimmerman said she was prepared for the ball to find her stick. And, when it did, she knew what to do.

"Lauren Lucas just ripped the ball [from the top of the circle]," Zimmerman said. "I got that little tip off the post and it went in the back in the goal."