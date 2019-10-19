Sacred Heart field hockey practice
After years of offering field hockey as a club sport, Sacred Heart Academy has fielded its first varsity team this fall. Sacred Heart is the only Catholic school on Long Island with a varsity field hockey team.
MORE PHOTOS
Westhampton vs. East Islip football photos Freeport vs. Farmingdale football pictures Nassau boys badminton championships Bay Shore vs. Connetquot girls volleyball photos South Side vs. Valley Stream South girls soccer photos Ward Melville-Floyd boys soccer photos Bellmore JFK vs. Jericho boys soccer photos Glenn-Hills West girls soccer photos Sayville-Rocky Point girls soccer photos Westhamption vs Half Hollow Hills West photos Garden City vs. East Meadow photos Massapequa vs. Farmingdale photos Centereach vs. Lindenhurst photos Mt. Sinai vs. Shoreham-Wading River photos MacArthur vs. Carey photos Mineola vs. Valley Stream North photos Kings Park vs. Rocky Point photos Wantagh vs. South Side photos Sachem East vs. Patchogue-Medford photos Ward Melville vs. Central Islip boys soccer photos Bellmore JFK vs. South Side girls volleyball Timeline: Sparkowski goes from soccer to football Connetquot vs. Smithtown West girls volleyball Garden City-Mepham boys soccer photos
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.