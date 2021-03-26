Smithtown East vs. Sachem East
Sachem East defeated visiting Smithtown East, 3-1, in a Suffolk field hockey game on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: MacArthur vs. Garden City football Photos: Smithtown East vs. Hills East football Photos: Sayville vs. Floyd football Photos: Plainedge vs. Manhasset football Photos: SJB vs. Kennedy Catholic football Photos: Farmingdale vs. Massapequa football Photos: Ward Melville vs. Northport field hockey Photos: Farmingdale vs. Oceanside boys soccer Photos: Whitman vs. Commack boys soccer Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa girls soccer Our top high school sports photos: March 2021 CHSAA boys basketball final: Chaminade vs. St. Mary's Photos: Brentwood vs. Central Islip boys soccer CHSAA girls hoops final: Our Lady of Mercy vs. St. Mary's Photos: Chaminade vs. Kellenberg boys basketball Photos: Mepham vs. MacArthur football Photos: Bethpage vs. Manhasset football Photos: Longwood vs. Floyd football Photos: Stepinac vs. St. Anthony’s football Photos: Westhampton vs. Centereach football Photos: Carle Place/Wheatley vs. North Shore pictures North Babylon vs. Bellport Photos: Huntington vs. North Babylon boys soccer Game photos: Oceanside vs. Syosset