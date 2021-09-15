A look at the top field hockey players across Long Island high schools for the fall 2021 season, in alphabetical order:

Marina Bergin, Harborfields, M, Sr.

Bergin had six goals and had three assists last season for the Tornadoes, who finished 13-1. She recorded two goals and two assists through the first three games of the 2021 fall season. Bergin is committed to Navy for lacrosse.

Sophia Bica, Northport, M, Sr.

Bica scored the winning goal in the Long Island Class A championship to propel the Tigers to their first title in program history last season. She concluded her junior season with 15 goals and 11 assists.

Taylor Bigbie, Rocky Point, M/F, Fr.

She was a starter for Rocky Point as an eighth-grader and led the team with five goals and eight assists. Bigbie has totaled seven goals and two assists in the first four games of the 2021 fall season.

Marie Cacciabaudo, Garden City, M, Jr.

Cacciabaudo totaled 12 points (8 goals, 4 assists) during her sophomore season. Her dynamic midfield play was essential in helping Garden City capture a county title.

Chloe Coleman, East Hampton, D, Jr.

The junior is a lockdown defender who will look to help the Bonackers return to the playoffs once again this season.

Alexus Coward, Carle Place, D, Sr.

The cornerstone of the Carle Place defense, Coward was part of a back line that shut out Cold Spring Harbor in the Nassau Class C final and allowed just one goal against Pierson in a Long Island Class C final victory last season.

Olivia Del Tatto, Locust Valley, D, Jr.

The junior is a defensive force with tremendous strength and fine-tuned stick work. She will serve as one of four captains for the Falcons.

Madison DiMonda, Seaford, M, Jr.

The senior and three-year starter tallied five goals last season. DiMonda’s speed allows her to get to the ball quickly, get open for her teammates and in toward the goal when needed to score.

Chelsea Dodenhoff, East Islip, GK, Sr.

Dodenhoff recorded nearly 50 saves in her junior season. She made a season-high 11 saves in a 1-0 overtime win against Miller Place on April 7.

Olivia Docyk, Carle Place, F, Jr.

She totaled seven goals and nine assists as a sophomore. Docyk will be one of the focal points of a potent Carle Place attack.

Lacey Downey, West Babylon, F, Jr.

Downey was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island second team last year. She totaled 25 goals and five assists and led West Babylon to the second round of playoffs.

Ayden Fleming, Smithtown East, F, Sr.

Fleming is an exceptional athlete with great speed and stick skills.

Emma Flynn, Harborfields, F, Sr.

Flynn is one of the most dynamic players in the county and had 10 goals and five assists as a junior. She will be the leader of the Tornadoes’ offense.

Despina Giannakopoulos, Manhasset, M, Sr.

She is committed to Harvard for lacrosse but is also a dynamic field hockey player. Giannakopoulos hopes to lead Manhasset back to the Long Island championship this season.

Kyra Giannelli, Ward Melville, M, Jr.

Giannelli was a part of the varsity team last year but with a large senior class she had to wait her turn a to get on the field. She will create a triple threat along with Grace Mulham and Courtney Quinn.

Elizabeth Gresalfi, Locust Valley, F, Sr.

The senior was fourth in Nassau with 15 goals and 10 assists last season. She scored twice in the Class B semifinal win. Gresalfo recorded four goals in Locust Valley’s third match of this season against 2021 Long Island Class C champion Carle Place.

Taylor Giugliano, Miller Place, M/F, Sr.

Giugliano scored the lone goal for Miller Place in its 1-0 win over Bayport-Blue Point in the Suffolk Class B title game last season. She totaled three goals and 15 assists in her junior season.

Rory Heslin, Garden City, F, Jr.

Heslin had seven goals and five assists as a sophomore. She played a crucial role in the Trojans' Nassau Class A championship.

Lexi Huntington, Harborfields, D, Jr.

She is a strong defender who can score. Huntington had four goals and three assists as a sophomore, and recorded a goal and three assists in Harborfields' first three games of the 2021 fall season.

Danielle Jauregui, Locust Valley, GK, Jr.

The junior stopped 84% of shots faced and allowed just eight goals last season. She played a key part in propelling Locust Valley to the Nassau Class B title game.

Lily Klimuszko, Manhasset, F, Jr.

Klimuszko scored the winning goal for Manhasset in both the Nassau and Long Island Class B championship games. The prolific scorer hopes to lead a talented Manhasset team to another title this season.

Angelina Longo, Northport, D, Sr.

Longo is a lockdown defender and was a crucial part of Northport's Long Island championship victory in the spring. The Tigers recorded 14 shutouts and allowed just four goals all season.

Lauren Lucas, Sachem East, M, Sr.

The senior is one of the most gifted midfielders on Long Island. She was named to Newsday’s All-Long Island second team last season.

Emma Mandato, Locust Valley, F, Jr.

Mandato was the Falcons' top goal scorer last season with nine goals and two assists. She scored key goals versus Garden City and Manhasset, including the lone goal for Locust Valley in the Nassau Class B final.

Sydney Marchese, Floyd, M, Sr.

The athletic midfielder does it all for Floyd on both offense and defense.

Samantha McCormack, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Sr.

She had 12 points in her first season on varsity in 2019 to finish 16th in the county. McCormack will serve as a team captain for the second straight season.

Emma McGrory, East Hampton, M, Soph.

McGrory had a solid freshman season and possessed the ability to score and facilitate for her teammates. She will be a go-to player on a young squad.

Natalie McKenna, Northport, GK, Jr.

McKenna proved she is one of the top goalkeepers on Long Island with her 50 saves last season. She made 20 of those in the playoffs, allowed only four goals all season and recorded a shutout in 14 of 17 games.

Olivia McKenna, Northport, M, Jr.

McKenna had 11 goals and seven assists, and scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Ward Melville in the Suffolk Class A final last season. She also assisted on the lone goal in a 1-0 victory against Garden City in the Long Island Class A title game.

Kate McKillop, Bayport-Blue Point, M/D, Jr.

McKillop recorded eight assists in her sophomore season and helped Bayport-Blue Point to the Suffolk Class B final. She tallied a goal and two assists in two of her first three games of the 2021 fall season.

Emily Montagano, Seaford, M, Sr.

She is a four-year varsity player for the Vikings. Montagano’s defensive skills allow her to take the ball away from her opponents, break up the field and put the ball into scoring position.

Grace Mulham, Ward Melville, D, Soph.

Mulham has pure athleticism and a strong field hockey I.Q. Her ability to read plays, step up and intercept passes makes her stand out.

Daniella Neiva, Sachem East, M/D, Sr.

The midfielder will be a lockdown defender on the Sachem East back line and can push the ball up the field to create scoring opportunities.

Emma Nelson, North Shore, M, Sr.

Nelson is the leader of a North Shore team that went 9-3 last season. Her fantastic stick skills and great vision make her a force in the midfield.

Rachel Nissan, Port Washington, F, Sr.

Nissan scored 22 of Port Washington’s 35 goals last season. She also added six assists and ranked third in Nassau with 28 points.

Bella Ospitale, Ward Melville, GK, Sr.

She allowed only three goals during the regular season and recorded 12 shutouts. Ospitale is committed to Temple to play field hockey.

Kaelyn Pellman, Bay Shore, M, Sr.

Pellman is a five-year player and an integral part of the offense and defense and on both sides of corners for Bay Shore. She had eight goals and six assists in the shortened spring season.

Jessica Peluso, East Islip, M, Sr.

Peluso is a four-year varsity starter and one of the top midfielders in Suffolk Division II. She can prevent opposing attacks and set up her teammates for scoring opportunities.

Courtney Quinn, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

Quinn, a four-year varsity starter, has been an integral part of her team each season. She has moved from defense to center midfield this year and will be a threat on both the offensive and defensive corner units.

Carina Ramirez, Massapequa, M, Sr.

Ramirez is a returning four-year varsity player who scored eight goals as a junior. She has excellent field awareness, impeccable stick skills and can play any position.

Hailey Roethel, Northport, M, Sr.

Roethel was forced to miss two weeks last season due to quarantine but showed how impressive she could be with her four goals and nine assists. She helped Northport capture the Long Island Class A crown.

Liz Schmutz, Bay Shore, F, Sr.

She is a four-year starter who led Bay Shore in scoring last year with 14 goals and three assists. She is committed to Army for lacrosse.

Sarah Smalley, East Islip, F, Jr.

Smalley shined for East Islip in her sophomore season with six goals and two assists.

Meredith Spolarich, Pierson, M, Jr.

A crucial part of a Pierson team that won the Suffolk Class C title last season. She had three goals and four assists in her sophomore season and will be a focal point of the Whalers' offense.

Emily Stoessel, Miller Place, M/D, Sr.

She returned in a big way after missing her sophomore season with a knee injury. Stoessel ended the season tied for third in the county with 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists). Her exceptional midfield play helped Miller Place capture the Suffolk Class B title.

Marisa Terrone, Carle Place, M, Jr.

Terrone recorded 10 goals and five assists and is a vocal leader on the field. She tallied two assists in Carle Place’s 2-1 win over Pierson in the Long Island Class C title game.

Blakely Trapani, Garden City, F, Sr.

The speedy forward has a knack for the goal and will look to help Garden City repeat as county champions. She recorded a point in eight games last season.

Noelle Valdinoto, Locust Valley, D/M, Sr.

The senior had an assist in the Falcons' Nassau Class B semifinal victory over Friends Academy. Valdinoto will serve as a captain this season.

Ally Vidal, Newfield, M, Sr.

Last season, she had more of a defensive role, but this season Vidal will be moving to the center midfield spot to help generate the offense with her superb speed and skill.

Aurora Wojtczack, Baldwin, M/F, Sr.

The senior is the focal point of Baldwin’s offense and demonstrates exceptional vision. She has an innate ability to get to the goal.