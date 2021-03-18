Newsday's annual list of the top field hockey players for this season, listed alphabetically:

Sydney Anderson, Smithtown East, F, Sr.

The speedy right wing forward had eight goals and five assists in her junior season. She is a four-year varsity player and is committed to Moravian College for field hockey.

Ava Balacek, Manhasset, F, Sr.

A smart and versatile athlete who is committed to John Hopkins for field hockey. She is the focal point of the Manhasset offense.

Sophia Bica, Northport, M, Jr.

Bica commands the field for Northport. She had five goals and 10 assists in 2019 and recorded at least a point in 10 of 16 games during her sophomore season.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dani Brady, Smithtown East, D, Sr.

Brady is a strong defender and leader who plays a crucial role both offensively and defensively on penalty corners. She will play lacrosse at Maryland.

Heather Canavan, Bayport-Blue Point, F, Sr.

Canavan had 16 goals and eight assists to rank second in Suffolk with 24 points last season. Canavan has great speed and stick skills and is committed to play field hockey at Central Michigan.

Adrienne Coleman, Friends Academy, M/F, Sr.

She totaled 30 points over the previous two seasons and was the team's leading scorer in 2019, recording at least a point in seven of 12 games.

Jordan Dattero, Ward Melville, D, Sr.

Dattero is committed to MIT for field hockey. She has great game sense and was part of a defense that recorded seven shutouts in 2019.

Celeste Forte, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

Forte is a versatile and aggressive player with strong reverse stick skills. The Florida lacrosse commit had three goals and nine assists in 2019.

Emma Flynn, Harborfields, M, Jr.

Flynn led the Tornadoes with seven goals in 2019. She is an integral player on offensive corners and "is one of the most dynamic and athletic players on our team," coach Lauren Thomas-Desiderio said.

Allyson Forman, Commack, M/F, Sr.

Forman had 10 goals and six assists last season. The East Stroudsburg commit has a great understanding of the game, and her stick skills are unparalleled.

Elizabeth Gresalfi, Locust Valley, F, Jr.

Gresalfi led Nassau with 16 goals and was third in the county with 19 points last season, recording hat tricks in wins against Baldwin and Port Washington.

Lizanne Griffith, Garden City, M, Sr.

The dynamic midfielder has great vision and sets up her teammates to score. She had an assist in Garden City’s seventh straight Long Island Class B championship win last season.

Jenna Halpin, Locust Valley, M, Sr.

Her 22 points were tops in Nassau in 2019. The Newsday All-Long Island first-team member scored five goals and totaled 17 assists for the Falcons.

Regan Hillery, Sayville, F, Sr.

Hillery is fast, has excellent skills, strong agility and is an exceptional leader. The Verrmont field hockey commit "always stands out," Sayville coach Tisha Werner said.

Sarah Killcommons, Garden City, D/M, Sr.

The reigning Newsday Nassau Player of the Year is capable of scoring or locking down on defense and stepping up on both sides of Garden City's penalty corners. She totaled seven goals and eight assists last season and is committed to Colgate for field hockey.

Amanda Lee, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

Lee has explosive speed and is an all-around dynamic player. She totaled seven goals and 10 assists in her junior season and is committed to Adelphi for field hockey.

Lauren Lucas, Sachem East, D, Jr.

She was part of a Sachem East back line that gave up just two goals in the regular season in 2019. Lucas also contributed offensively with six assists.

Megan Mattfeld, Bay Shore, F/M, Sr.

A five-year starter who can play any position. Mattfeld is a smooth player, with excellent stickhandling. She can quarterback the offense, and her knowledge of the game is unmatched.

Alexandra Nagy, Carle Place, M, Sr.

The 2019 Newsday All-Long Island second-team member is the key for Carle Place on penalty corners. Her fluid, composed and smooth stickwork led to nine goals and six assists in 2019.

Sydney Pappas, Garden City, D, Sr.

Pappas was part of a Garden City defense that allowed only 11 goals in 2019. She will serve as a captain for the Trojans and is committed to Villanova for lacrosse.

Carolena Purpura, Harborfields, M/D, Sr.

Purpura is a threat all over the field and is an integral player on both offensive and defensive corners. She will move up to midfield this season and is committed to play field hockey at Cortland.

Jaedyn Scarlatos, Ward Melville, F, Soph.

Scarlatos had an impressive freshman season with 15 goals and eight assists. She has phenomenal stick skills, and her 23 points were tied for the third most in Suffolk.

Emily Stoessel, Miller Place, M, Jr.

Stoessel had five goals and eight assists as a freshman, but missed her sophomore season with a knee injury. She played a crucial role in the Panthers’ Suffolk Class B championship in 2018.

Kasey Volz, Sachem North, D, Sr.

The three-year varsity starter is committed to Mercy College for field hockey. She’s a selfless player who provides direction to the team. "She’ll definitely be a standout on the field," coach Carly Sharp said.

Morgan Zimmerman, Sachem East, D, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island first-team player was part of a dominant defense that allowed only seven goals and posted 15 shutouts in 19 games last season.