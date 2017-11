VESTAL, N.Y. - As the ball crossed the line, Ward Melville’s Lexi Reinhardt jumped for joy. She scored with with 23 seconds rwithin the first and the Patriots held on to beat Baldwinsville, 1-0, for a berth in the state Class A field hockey championship.

Ward Melville, making its second state championship appearance in three years, plays the winner of Maine-Endwell and Webster Thomas for the crown Sunday at noon.