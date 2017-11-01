Kate Mulham and Lexi Reinhardt each scored two goals to lead undefeated Ward Melville to a 6-0 victory over Massapequa on Wednesday for its third straight Long Island Class A field hockey championship.

“It’s obviously an amazing feeling knowing that all our hard work all season starting in August has now paid off in the postseason,” Mulham said. “We’re all excited to continue playing because we play every game for the person next to us and we’re just really glad to keep our season alive.”

Mulham’s first goal came off a deflection with 17:10 remaining in the opening half on an assist from Shannon Coughlin. Reinhardt picked up a rebound and deposited it in the cage with 1:49 left.

Just 1:16 into the second half, Caitlin Evans scored with an assist from Reinhardt. Mulham netted her second goal with 19:43 left in the game for her 20th of the season, doubling her career high. Reinhardt would tack on her second score with 9:23 remaining for her 22nd of the season and a 5-0 lead. This was the second straight multi-goal game for the junior. Jill Bove and Kerri Thornton had the assists. Kristin Quinn completed the scoring on a penalty stroke for her first varsity goal with 4:43 left.

“I think that this championship is definitely different in a sense that every year it’s a new team, so it’s important for us to see that and not take it for granted,” said Ward Melville coach Shannon Sioss, whose team is 19-0. “We can’t expect anything or think that it’s just going to happen and that’s what they’ve been doing all season long is working hard because this is their year, and this championship means a lot to all of us.”

Ward Melville goalie Meghan Lorenzen made three saves for the shutout at Newfield High School. Jordan Taylor had six stops for Massapequa (8-8).

This was Massapequa’s third Long Island championship appearance in four years.

Ward Melville will face Mamaroneck in the regional championship at Patchogue-Medford High School on Saturday at noon.

Mulham said the Patriots are preparing for Saturday’s matchup just as they have for any game this season.

“We take each game game-by-game,” the senior said. “We know that as long as we’re playing our hardest and implementing everything we worked on in practice that it will translate to our game on the field. Just same as we’ve been doing all season, working hard.”