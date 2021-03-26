TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Ward Melvilles Emily Brown passes the ball past
SportsHigh SchoolField Hockey

Ward Melville vs. Northport

Print

Scenes from a Suffolk field hockey game between Ward Melville and Northport on Friday, March 26, 2021.

MORE PHOTOS

Pierce Archer #10 of Garden City gets congratulated Photos: MacArthur vs. Garden City football Half Hollow Hills EastÕs Morgan Talifero (81) celebrates Photos: Smithtown East vs. Hills East football William Floyd RB Jezayd Hall lunges for a Photos: Sayville vs. Floyd football Aidan Mulholland of Manhasset pulls away from Vinny Photos: Plainedge vs. Manhasset football Bryce Robinson #10 of St. John the Baptist Photos: SJB vs. Kennedy Catholic football Massapequa #35 Timothy Morrow and Farmingdale #19 Nick Photos: Farmingdale vs. Massapequa football Sachem East defender Morgan Zimmerman moves the ball Photos: Smithtown East vs. Sachem East field hockey OceansideÕs Dan Santos (15) passes the ball against Photos: Farmingdale vs. Oceanside boys soccer Whitmans Victor Vilorio Ortega is defended by Commacks Photos: Whitman vs. Commack boys soccer Mikayla Camp #37 of Syosset, left, looks to Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa girls soccer Bellport's Ka'Shaun Parrish (3) gets his helmet twisted Our top high school sports photos: March 2021 Deepuk Edmonds #30 of Chaminade shoots a jumper CHSAA boys basketball final: Chaminade vs. St. Mary's Central Islip's Geovanni Donis (13) and Brentwood's Daniel Photos: Brentwood vs. Central Islip boys soccer Sammy Shea #12 of Our Lady of Mercy CHSAA girls hoops final: Our Lady of Mercy vs. St. Mary's David DeBusschere of Chaminade maneuvers around James Cavallaro Photos: Chaminade vs. Kellenberg boys basketball James Napoli #40 of MacArthur lunges to pick Photos: Mepham vs. MacArthur football Rory Connor #15 of Manhasset runs the ball Photos: Bethpage vs. Manhasset football William Floyd QB LaDuke Harris makes adjustments to Photos: Longwood vs. Floyd football Frank Ruta #46 of St. Anthony's runs the Photos: Stepinac vs. St. Anthony’s football Westhampton #12 carries the ball Suffolk High School Photos: Westhampton vs. Centereach football James Kapralos of Carle Place-Wheatley completes the pass Photos: Carle Place/Wheatley vs. North Shore pictures Bellport's Louis Wilson (24) takes down North Babylon's North Babylon vs. Bellport North Babylon's Orick Briscoe keeps the ball away Photos: Huntington vs. North Babylon boys soccer Gaige Ciccotto #30 of Syosset picks up yards Game photos: Oceanside vs. Syosset
Didn’t find what you were looking for?