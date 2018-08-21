400-yard rushers in Long Island history

Long Island high school football players who have rushed for 400 or more yards in a single game.

DAVIEN KUINLAN, PLAINEDGE, 484 YARDS

Nov. 21, 2015

Kuinlan broke the Long Island single-game rushing record by carrying 39 times for 484 yards and seven touchdowns to win the Nassau Conference III championship.

JASON GWALTNEY, NORTH BABYLON, 467 YARDS

Sept. 20, 2003

Gwaltney, who also holds the LI career rushing mark (7,800), finds himself on this list seven times. The 467-yard game came against East Islip on 43 carries.



DYLAN LAUBE, WESTHAMPTON, 430 YARDS

Sept. 23, 2017

Laube rushed for 430 yards, the third most in Long Island history, in Westhampton's win over Eastport-South Manor. He had five touchdowns on 28 carries.

RAHSAAN VANTERPOOL, NORTH BABYLON, 428 YARDS

Nov. 9, 1991

Vanterpool’s 400-yard game is one of 11 instances that a North Babylon back has surpassed 300 yards.



TYLER ANDERSON, SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER, 426 YARDS

Nov. 9, 2013

Anderson carried the ball 29 times and scored four touchdowns on runs of 36, 32, 13 and 77 yards in a 56-19 win over Center Moriches in a Suffolk IV playoff game.



STACEY BEDELL, FLOYD, 412 YARDS

Nov. 27, 2011

Bedell set a Long Island Championship record with 412 rushing yards. He carried 29 times and scored four touchdowns.

