Deer Park's Anthony Fasano enjoys mixing with All-Star peers after rough season

Victor Gamarra #5 of Copiague runs the ball

Victor Gamarra #5 of Copiague runs the ball against Anthony Fasano #33 of Deer Park during their game on Oct. 26, 2018. Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Anthony Fasano took his regular season a week at a time. The thought of playing in Friday night’s Empire Challenge at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium never crossed his mind.

The senior linebacker — who played a hybrid strong safety role on Friday — instead was focused on aiding the Deer Park football team, which finished 0-8 after a 20-14 loss to Copiague, that team’s only win, in the season finale.

“It was tough this season, but I just kept fighting,” Fasano said. “The team tried, but we just didn’t get the outcome.”

When he found out he was chosen to play in the Empire Challenge — the annual charity All-Star game that pits the best seniors of Long Island against the best seniors of New York City to benefit the Boomer Esiason Foundation and cystic fibrosis research — his parents took him to dinner to celebrate.

It was a pleasant surprise to be recognized after a season that simply didn’t go the Falcons’ way. Some of his new teammates, such as the Freeport contingent of Jordan Jackson and Gerard Smikle, didn’t lose a single game this fall.

“I heard of them in the news from them winning all the time,” Fasano said. “I’m sure they were shocked to hear that I was here from an 0-8 team, but it means something, and they respect me for it.”

Fasano, who is 5-11, and 201 pounds and will play for Utica College, is a humble yet confident presence on the field who gives off a constant joyous vibe. He was excited to have a shot at nabbing the first win of his senior season.

“It’s great because he’s a top kid on the Island and he stayed with his boys and stuck it out with Deer Park,” West Islip coach Steve Mileti said. “The coaches realized that he had talent, and just from watching his film, he’s great. He’s had a great two weeks of practices for us, and it’s a well-deserved honor for him.”

Playing on the “second team” defense with Rolando Meyers-Turner (Uniondale), Nick Silva (Floyd), Edon Popi (Westhampton) and others, Fasano said he’s bonded with fellow defenders.

“It’s like I’ve been playing with them for five months, but it’s only been two weeks,” he said.

Being on the second team is hardly an indictment. Nearly everyone on the roster gets ample playing time, leaving Fasano with plenty of opportunities to leave his mark. The schemes are nothing foreign to him, though he said that playing the rover position is “a new experience for me.”

Mileti said that Fasano has “asked plenty of questions, and he’s ready to rock and roll,” leaving little doubt among the coaches and players that he’s the real deal.

“I get to run all over the field and hit people,” he said. “That’s really it.”

Despite the circumstances, Fasano isn’t out to prove people wrong. He knows that once he steps on the field, he’s on equal footing with his peers, all of whom happen to be the best of the best.

“It’s just simple football,” he said. “Simple, simple football.”

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

