TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 32° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Anthony Seymour, Miller Place prepare for their big moment

Panthers’ QB, teammates ready to battle Seaford in Class IV title game.

By Gregg Sarra  gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Anthony Seymour was right where he wanted to be on Thanksgiving morning. The Miller Place quarterback was on the practice field at 8 a.m. stretching, running, laughing and enjoying his company.

Seymour and his teammates took the chill out of the brisk morning air for a spirited practice while getting ready to play in the school’s first Long Island championship game.

Miller Place will...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Gregg
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Brooklyn Nets head coach and Long Island native Atkinson's love for basketball started early
Wantagh players celebrate after their 21-14 win against History of the Class III LI Championship
The Glenn football team gathers around the championship History of the Class IV LI Championship
The Newfield football team celebrate with their trophies History of the Class II LI Championship
William Floyd's Alex Walter is seen during his History of Class I LI Championship
The Connetquot girls volleyball team poses with the Girls volleyball state tournament: Connetquot