Defensive linemen are typically big and tall with some speed.

And then there’s Steven Moscatiello from Garden City.

Standing at 5-9 and 180 pounds, Moscatiello’s stature doesn’t scream linemen but when he goes in for the tackle or sack at lightning speed, opponents are yelling in disbelief.

Moscatiello totaled 14 tackles and a crucial sack in the Long Island Class II championship, aiding the Trojans defense in blanking Lindenhurst to become three-time Long Island champions, Friday afternoon at Stony Brook.

His performance also earned him Newsday’s Athlete of the Week.

“I’d consider my size my strength,” Moscatiello said. “Opponents come out and see me as not that big of a guy, so they think they can push me around. It motivates me to work hard, be extra quick and as strong as possible.”

Moscatiello, a senior, has been on the team for two years and started this year. According to coach Dave Ettinger, Moscatiello has improved exponentially.

“Moscatiello has had great games but not the type of production we saw on Friday,” Ettinger said. “It was his last time in a Garden City jersey and a chance to win a second straight title, he just left it all on the field. He’s a kid who’s undersized and never let that stand in his way.”

The LIC game was a test of strength and speed. Moscatiello stated, like most Suffolk teams, Lindenhurst would be bigger than the Trojans. But like David versus Goliath, Moscatiello aided in cutting off Lindenhurst’s offense. He recorded a sack leaving Lindenhurst scoreless.

“We knew it was going to be a typical Suffolk team. They were going to be bigger than us and more physical,” Moscatiello said. “They were pushing down the field, trying to rally back. They were in our red zone and we had to keep them out. I was thinking, 'I have to do my job and do what it takes to get it done.' ”

Moscatiello and the defense did just that. The Trojans defeated Lindenhurst 19-0 to win their third straight LIC and Moscatiello’s second.

Moscatiello says this win is even better than the last considering it is his final time on the field as a Trojan. On Saturday, he watched the other Long Island championship games with his teammates and reminisced about his time at Garden City.

“It’s really something special, being a player on this championship team,” Moscatiello said. “It’s something I don’t take for granted. I’m very appreciative of my position because everyone works so hard. Growing up in a town that prides itself on football, we’re all a tight group. Seeing everyone come together and the energy flying around at the end, it’s like nothing else.”