It was already January, but Yasir Shabazz-Allah knew the call was coming. The Valley Stream South senior was about to be asked a question that would alter the course of his final high school season — would he be willing to switch from running back and play quarterback for the first time in his football life? Would he be comfortable literally getting his sea legs playing the toughest position in sports at the varsity level?

Of course he would.

"If me playing quarterback would make us win more games, I was definitely ready for it," he said.

The move was made after quarterback Cle-Andre Stewart suffered a knee injury that would prevent him from playing this season. With kickoff slated for March, Shabazz-Allah only had a few weeks to learn the demanding position.

It’s safe to say the move has been a success. Shabazz-Allah has run the offense well, and run himself into the end zone numerous times. Through four weeks, he had scored nine touchdowns from all over the field. Entering Friday night’s game against Hewlett, he had run for seven touchdowns, returned an interception for one, and a kickoff for another.

Shabazz-Allah scored three touchdowns in last Saturday’s 28-26 win over Division in Nassau Conference III. He ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, returned a kickoff 82-yards for another, and ran in a key two-point conversion early in the game.

He is Newsday’s Athlete of the Week.

Shabazz-Allah scored four touchdowns in a Week 2 win over Mineola — three rushing and a 30-yard interception return.

Although his production hasn’t dropped off, Shabazz-Allah said that starting under center has changed the way he plays. He’s watching almost three times as much film and trying not to take as many hits.

"I really can’t throw my body around like I did last year," he said. "I have to make a lot of smart plays this year."

Against Division, Shabazz-Allah’s kickoff return gave Valley Stream South a 20-18 lead in the third quarter.

"I knew if we got the ball, I had the wheels to take off," Shabazz-Allah said. "So, as soon as I got the ball, I just ran and once I got past that kicker, I knew I was out of there."

When he watched the play back on film, Valley Stream South coach Joe Gustafeste was still in awe.

"My older son and I were watching the tape and he said ‘Dad, I don’t think he would have been tackled in touch football,’ " Gustafeste said.

Although the Valley Stream South offense is a run-first scheme, Shabazz-Allah has been able to make big throws in critical moments, Gustafeste said. With his team up by two points late in the win over Mineola, Shabazz-Allah made two perfect throws for first downs, allowing the Falcons to run out the clock.

"When we ask him to do the quarterback-type things, he does them and he does them pretty well when the game's on the line," Gustafeste said.