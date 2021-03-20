Parrish's three TDs power Bellport

When Ka’Shaun Parrish has the ball in his hands, good things happen for Bellport. Just ask the Clippers' first two opponents.

The wide receiver/ defensive back scored three touchdowns — one through the air and two on the ground — as Bellport defeated North Babylon, 40-7, in a Suffolk League IV contest at Joe Cipp Field on Saturday afternoon. The Clippers improved to 2-0 and the Bulldogs fell to 1-1.

"With Ka’Shaun, the play is always alive with that kid," Bellport head coach Jamie Fabian said. "It is never dead and he is able to extend plays – he is able to command a lot of attention. He is going to make his plays throughout the game. It is just trying to find different ways to get him the ball and get him involved."

Following a North Babylon fumble on Bellport’s 39-yard line, all the Clippers needed was three plays to find the end zone. Parrish took the handoff and cut to the right to put Bellport up 6-0 with 8:29 to go in the first quarter.

North Babylon answered with an 11-play drive, capped off with a two-yard touchdown run from DaiVon Lofton to take the 7-6 lead with 2:41 to go in the opening quarter. Lofton finished with 132 yards on 27 carries.

On the ensuing drive, quarterback Jack Halpin rolled right and lofted a pass just over the leaping safety and into the hands of Parrish. The wide receiver eluded several defenders to complete a 66-yard touchdown and the Clippers took the 14-7 lead after Halpin converted the two-point conversion.

"In my head, I was grabbing that," Parrish said. "I was definitely grabbing that. I just wanted to get to the end zone and that’s what I did."

Bellport extended its lead to 21-7 after Jhamari Bell pounded the ball 2-yards for the score with 5:32 to go in the first half. Bell finished with 67 yards on nine carries.

Just before halftime, Bulldogs quarterback Tyler Hovanec tried to drop a pass in the end zone, but Parrish was right there for the interception to preserve the 21-7 lead at halftime.

Halpin, who also plays defensive back, scooped up a fumble caused by a huge hit from Calvin Pedatella, and returned it 73 yards for the TD. This gave Bellport the 34-7 lead and all the momentum they needed in the fourth quarter.

"(The win) feels amazing," Parrish said. "We practiced real hard this week and I just felt like we were going to get it done by the way we performed in practice."