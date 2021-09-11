JJ Ahlstrand, Northport open with hard-fought win over Bellport

JJ Ahlstrand stood with his teammates as the Northport school band played "Don’t Stop the Party" by Pitbull at the conclusion of the Tigers’ big opening day win over Bellport. Ahlstrand rocked with his teammates as the capacity crowd showered them with praise after a hard fought 17-14 win over Bellport in a Suffolk Division II football game.

"It’s great to be back playing football in front of our hometown fans and having the best band on Long Island play at the end of a huge win," Ahlstrand said. "This was Northport football with all the atmosphere and all the energy – it was fantastic. It was a back and forth game between two teams that really play physical. What a big opening day win."

Ahlstrand kicked a 23-yard field goal to open the scoring and added a 24-yard touchdown reception for the go-ahead score in the third quarter to give Northport a 10-7 lead with 5:43 left. The pivotal play came on third down and 17, as quarterback Owen Johansen went straight drop back and fired a dart to Ahlstrand all alone in the end zone for the lead.

"There was a breakdown in the coverage and I was wide open," Ahlstrand said. "Owen recognized it right away and got rid of the ball."

The go-ahead score was set up by a Jack Helrigel interception at the Northport 43. Helrigel jumped the route and made the pick on the Tigers sideline where he was immediately engulfed in a wild celebration. The officials gave Northport a sideline warning for the celebration, but stuck in the middle of the jubilation was a Bellport player, who was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct. The ball was moved to the 28 and three plays later Northport grabbed the lead on Ahlstrand’s TD catch.

Northport would add to its lead after another Clippers turnover. A big hit by senior linebacker Dylan McNaughton jarred the ball loose from a Bellport halfback and the fumble was recovered by Johansen at the Bellport 24 with 9:23 left in the game. The Tigers went on a seven-play drive, highlighted by a fourth down and 8 conversion to the Clippers 10-yard line. Johansen rolled right and found tight end Andrew Miller for 12 yards and the first down. Three plays later, Dan Eagers ran five yards up the middle behind a great push from the offensive line for the score and the 17-7 lead.

"Owen is going to get better as we move along," said Northport coach Pat Campbell. "He has a big arm and he’s a very tough kid. Bellport really held our running game in check and Owen made some key throws."

Johansen completed seven of 13 passes for 165 yards for one score and one interception.

Bellport’s starting quarterback Jack Halpin didn’t make it to the second half. He took a hard hit on a scramble just before the half.

"When Jack took that hit, that was a big loss for us," said Bellport coach Jamie Fabian. "We had to sit him out for precautionary reasons in the second half. I was also really disappointed because we lacked focus against a very good team. Northport came out with such intensity and we didn’t."

Bellport climbed to within one score when backup quarterback Justin Miles engineered an eight-play, 68-yard drive capped by his 1-yard scoring run. Riley Murphy added the kick to make it 17-14 with 2:13 left.

Junior Jason Hunt recovered the ensuing onside kick at the Northport 45. But the Tigers defense forced two incomplete passes and got a big sack for a nine-yard loss from senior tackle John DiCeglia to seal the win.

"There’s nothing better than a big win for Northport football," said junior Evan Johnson, carrying his sousaphone after the game. "We all get into it. The crowd loves it."

Great day to be a Tigers fan.