Mike LaDonna has always been confident in his arm.

The West Islip quarterback made a name for himself with his quick feet, but LaDonna knew he needed to add another dimension to his game if he wanted to take the Lions to the next level. So, this season, he started passing more, reading defenses and watching film and, when it mattered, LaDonna connected with his receivers.

It was that determination to get better that helped LaDonna lead West Islip back to the Suffolk II championship and earned him the Esiason Award as the county’s top quarterback at the Suffolk County Football Coaches Association awards dinner on Monday night.

“My confidence grew and the defenses were surprised because they didn’t know what we were going to do,” said LaDonna, who finished with 741 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. “Everyone thought we were a running offense, but we weren’t.”

LaDonna’s focus on passing wasn’t uncharted territory. He’s spent years throwing a baseball and his mindset on the gridiron wasn’t any different than the mound.

“Throwing and following through, it’s the same thing,” LaDonna said. “It’s about getting my hips around so I can get that spiral.”

LaDonna thrived on pressure, particularly during the postseason. He wanted the ball in his hands and West Islip coach Steve Mileti said he was more than happy to give it to him. In 11 games, LaDonna completed 63 percent of his passes (41-of-65) and rushed for 1,236 yards and 21 touchdowns on 171 carries.

“He did everything we asked,” Mileti said. “When Mike was good, the team was great. When Mike was great, we were unstoppable.”

LaDonna’s football career may be over, falling to Lindenhurst 21-17 in the county final, but he said he won’t ever forget what he and the team accomplished this season.

“It was a lot of fun,” said LaDonna said, who will head to NYIT to play baseball next year. “We didn’t finish the way we wanted, but we had a great year and I’m proud of our team.”