Brentwood vs. Riverhead

Brentwood vs. Riverhead

Brentwood defeated Riverhead, 52-35, in a Suffolk Division I football matchup on Saturday Sept. 21, 2019.

Riverhead QB David Squires is forced out of
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Riverhead QB David Squires is forced out of the pocket against Brentwood, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo avoids the tackle of
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo avoids the tackle of Riverhead LB Rayvon Moore, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo dives down to the
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo dives down to the one yard line against Riverhead, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Riverhead TE Isaiah Barbieri makes the touchdown catch
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Riverhead TE Isaiah Barbieri makes the touchdown catch while falling against Brentwood, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood WR Jason Ortega takes the ball up
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood WR Jason Ortega takes the ball up the sideline for a big gain against Riverhead, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Riverhead RB Albert Daniels takes the handoff to
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Riverhead RB Albert Daniels takes the handoff to the outside, and runs 65 yards for a touchdown against Brentwood, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood QB Dallas Crespo unloads a 45 yard
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood QB Dallas Crespo unloads a 45 yard touchdown pass against Riverhead, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood WR Kenny Lazo catches a 45 yard
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood WR Kenny Lazo catches a 45 yard touchdown pass against Riverhead, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Riverhead TE Steven McDonald returns the kickoff 17
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Riverhead TE Steven McDonald returns the kickoff 17 yards against Brentwood, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Riverhead TE Isaiah Barbieri makes the leaping catch
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Riverhead TE Isaiah Barbieri makes the leaping catch against Brentwood, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Despite the effort of Riverhead DB Steven McDonald,
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Despite the effort of Riverhead DB Steven McDonald, Brentwood QB Dallas Crespo takes the keeper in for a touchdown, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo dives into the end
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo dives into the end zone for the touchdown against Riverhead, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Riverhead RB Albert Daniels dives in from the
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Riverhead RB Albert Daniels dives in from the two yard line for the touchdown against Brentwood, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Riverhead RB Albert Daniels out runs a pack
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Riverhead RB Albert Daniels out runs a pack of Brentwood defenders in the third quarter, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood WR Jaylen Salgado catches the 35 yard
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood WR Jaylen Salgado catches the 35 yard pass along the sideline for a big gain against Riverhead, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo powers his way into
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo powers his way into the end zone for the touchdown, despite the tackle of Riverhead DB Tyreek earl Parker, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Riverhead RB Albert Daniels bursts through the hole
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Riverhead RB Albert Daniels bursts through the hole and picks up big yardage against Brentwood, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood QB Dallas Crespo connects for a short
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood QB Dallas Crespo connects for a short pass against Riverhead, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Riverhead tight end Isaiah Barbieri makes the leaping
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Riverhead tight end Isaiah Barbieri makes the leaping catch against Brentwood on Sept. 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo dives down to the
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo dives down to the 1-yard line against Riverhead on September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Riverhead TE Isaiah Barbieri tries to avoid the
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Riverhead TE Isaiah Barbieri tries to avoid the flying tackle of Brentwood DB Kenny Lazo on the kickoff return , Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo moves through midfield for
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood RB Kenny Lazo moves through midfield for a big agin against Riverhead, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Brentwood's Kenny Lazo and Jaylen Salgado celebrate their
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Brentwood's Kenny Lazo and Jaylen Salgado celebrate their touchdown against Riverhead, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

Riverhead RB Albert Daniels carries the ball 6
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Riverhead RB Albert Daniels carries the ball six yards against Brentwood, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pulaski Sports Complex.

