TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 39° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 39° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Oceanside’s Bryan Aguilar wins Piner Award, given to Nassau’s top linebacker

Aguilar “was the straw that stirred the drink on defense,” according to Oceanside coach Rob Blount.

Garrett Gibbons of Massapequa runs the ball against Dylan

Garrett Gibbons of Massapequa runs the ball against Dylan Judd #28 and Bryan Aguilar #26 of Oceanside on Sept. 9, 2017, in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

By Mike Ruiz  michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

If you’re searching for the best way to describe the massive impact linebacker Bryan Aguilar had on the Oceanside defensive unit in 2017, coach Rob Blount has the answer.

“Bryan was the straw that stirred the drink on defense,” Blount said. “He was our [former Yankee] Reggie Jackson. He’s probably one of the most selfless people I’ve ever coached. He still doesn’t realize how good he really is.”

During his time as a standout Sailor, a distinct tenacity brought to the table every game proved to be the defining factor for Aguilar. The inspiration to compete with the intensity that separated Aguilar amongst his peers was received at the age of 9, immediately after getting his first glimpse at one of the greatest to ever man the position.

“I idolized [former Baltimore Raven] Ray Lewis,” Aguilar said. “I always watched him and he was very good. He was just very intense, downhill, an animal. I wanted to play like him.”

Aguilar’s best Lewis impression on the field didn’t go unnoticed this season because he became the first Oceanside player to ever win the Piner Award (given to Nassau’s top linebacker) Wednesday night at the 52nd Annual Gridiron Banquet presented by the Nassau County High School Football Coaches Association at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

Facing previously defending Long Island Class I champion Freeport in the Nassau I final on Nov. 18, the senior’s six tackles, two sacks and forced fumble were pivotal in a 17-0 victory, earning Oceanside its first county title since 1977.

“Knowing I played a key role in winning it this season was a great feeling,” Aguilar said.

The performance was simply more of the same for Aguilar, who solidified himself as the foundation of the Sailors’ defense throughout the season, tallying totals of 96 tackles (13 for loss), nine sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

“He’s a throwback, old school linebacker,” Blount said. “I think the best thing about him is that he’s one of the true linebackers of the last few years. He’s a mixture of everything — power, downhill, chase you down from the outside. He’s the one guy that could do it all.”

In other words, the straw that stirred the drink on defense.

By Mike Ruiz  michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Mepham QB Michael Proios passes against Carey during a Nassau Newsday's All-Long Island football second team
John Glenn head coach Sean McGinty directs his Glenn girls earn first league win
Tim Carr, Jr. #12 of Harborfields drives to Harborfields vs. Glen Cove boys hoops
John Glenn's Alyssa Adomaites drives to the basket Bayport-Blue Point vs. Glenn girls hoops
Co-Hansen Award winners Dylan Laube of Westhampton, left, Suffolk football awards dinner
Center Moriches' Ben Hamilton celebrates his first goal Newsday's All-Long Island boys soccer team
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE