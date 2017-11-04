SportsHigh SchoolFootball Carey vs. Elmont By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com Updated November 4, 2017 6:43 PM Elmont fell short against Carey, 28-25, in a Nassau II high school football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Print See Comments Share Share Tweet Share Email View comments MORE PHOTOS Huntington vs. Hills East Garden City vs. Mepham Centereach vs. West Islip North Shore vs. Valley Stream South Clarke vs. Locust Valley Wyandanch vs. Amityville Meet Central Islip's multitalented Joe Musumeci Plainedge vs. Bethpage Mepham vs. Elmont Glen Cove vs. Roslyn Chaminade vs. St. Anthony's Babylon vs. Shoreham-Wading River football Sayville vs. Westhampton football Meet LI's female football players Shoreham-Wading River vs. Miller Place football Carey vs. Garden City football Massapequa vs. Farmingdale football Wyandanch vs. Southampton football Floyd vs. Lindenhurst football Locust Valley vs. Seaford football Elmont vs. MacArthur football Bethpage vs. Lawrence Freeport vs. Oceanside Southampton vs. Center Moriches