Brady Clark walked on to the field Saturday to take his first snap as the starting quarterback of the Bayport-Blue Point football team.

Clark, a junior, joined the varsity team last season and switched to outside linebacker, waiting his turn behind a senior after being the starting quarterback on the JV team as an eighth and ninth grader.

He wasted no time showing it was worth the wait.

On the first play from scrimmage, Clark hit Jameson Smith on a quick slant, and the receiver dashed 75 yards to the end zone to give the Phantoms the lead. Clark threw another touchdown and ran for two more scores in Bayport-Blue Point’s 51-0 season opening win over Center Moriches in Suffolk IV.

"It was a credit to his character (that he switched positions last season)," Bayport-Blue Point coach Michael Zafonte said. "He waited his turn and now he’s back at it and he had a great game."

The Phantoms showed off their team speed and athleticism, using big plays to pull away from Center Moriches.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Bayport’s third possession, Gavin Locascio ran for a 75-yard TD on the first play of the drive, darting up the middle and eluding defenders before hitting the open field.

"We have athletes on this team," Zafonte said. "There are a lot of different guys we can give the ball to and things can happen."

The Phantom’s finished 4-1 in the spring season but missed out on the playoffs because of a tiebreaker. Now the top-seed in Suffolk IV, they’re looking to leave no doubt on the way to the postseason.

"It definitely lit a fire under us," Locascio said, "and we came out today firing on all cylinders."

After Locascio’s score, Clark capped drives with touchdown runs of 8 and 12 yards, Smith took a jet sweep four yards for a score and Clark hit Calvin Dickinson for a touchdown on a nine-yard screen pass to finish off a 44-0 first half.

"I think if we play at our highest level we can compete with anyone in this division," Smith said.

Jakob Brower punched in the final touchdown on an 11-yard run early in the third quarter.

"They came out and they executed and they played tough and it’s nice to start the season like that," Zafonte said. "I knew Brady could step in and do it. I don’t think we’ve even seen what he’s capable of yet."

For Clark it was nice to finally get his shot.

"It was a great way to get my feet wet and get ready for the rest of the season," he said. "It’s great being able to be the guy. I’ve waited my time."