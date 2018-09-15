Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

SportsHigh SchoolFootball

QB Greg Campisi has part in five touchdowns in St. Anthony's win

He runs for three and throws for two as Friars improve to 2-0.

St. Anthony's Gregory Campisi throws a pass against

St. Anthony's Gregory Campisi throws a pass against Chaminade on Sept. 15, 2018. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Greg Campisi’s playmaking was exhilarating, but his poise in a crucial moment was equally eye-catching.

Moments after throwing a late third-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown, temporarily flipping momentum, the St. Anthony’s quarterback bounced right back on the ensuing drive and flew 43 yards into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown Saturday afternoon in a 42-14 victory at CHSFL rival Chaminade.

“It was an unfortunate mistake,” said Campisi of the pick-six by Daniel Schaefer that cut the Friars' lead to 28-14 and gave the Flyers new life. “I should’ve thrown the ball into the ground instead of the middle of a pile. But it was a mistake I had to move on from. Everybody makes mistakes, it was a bad play, but we just had to go out on the next drive and get the momentum back.”

“He’s very hard on himself and I was a little concerned to see how he responded and if he could turn the page,” St. Anthony’s coach Rich Reichert said. “We’re putting a lot of pressure on him to always be right and it’s not always gonna be that way.”

Campisi resembled a running back at times with eight carries for 147 yards and three TDs. He scampered 54 yards to the end zone with 9:34 remaining for his final touchdown and the final score of the game for the Friars (2-0). Campisi opened the scoring by scrambling left and bursting free 25 yards down the sideline with 9:10 remaining in the first quarter.

Running back Kyle Angus quickly deflated the Chaminade crowd just 2:05 later, ripping off a 55-yard TD run on 4th-and-1 to make it 14-0 St. Anthony’s.

Campisi also showed off his arm, throwing for two more TDs. He lofted a 28-yard TD pass down the right sideline to Greg Randall on the opening play of the second quarter and a 26-yard strike to Makhai Murphy with 7:04 left in the third to make it 28-0.

“Greg’s a winner,” Reichert said. “He does everything right and it’s like having another coach on the field. He’s a great athlete; people don’t understand how fast he is.”

The Friars' defense put together an impressive display of their own, limiting the Flyers (1-1) to one offensive score on an 8-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Thomas Rogan.

“Our defense played a really good first half,” Reichert said. “We came out a little soft after halftime but other than that we bent but didn’t break.”

