Greg Campisi’s playmaking was exhilarating, but his poise in a crucial moment was equally eye-catching.

Moments after throwing a late third-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown, temporarily flipping momentum, the St. Anthony’s quarterback bounced right back on the ensuing drive and flew 43 yards into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown Saturday afternoon in a 42-14 victory at CHSFL rival Chaminade.

“It was an unfortunate mistake,” said Campisi of the pick-six by Daniel Schaefer that cut the Friars' lead to 28-14 and gave the Flyers new life. “I should’ve thrown the ball into the ground instead of the middle of a pile. But it was a mistake I had to move on from. Everybody makes mistakes, it was a bad play, but we just had to go out on the next drive and get the momentum back.”

“He’s very hard on himself and I was a little concerned to see how he responded and if he could turn the page,” St. Anthony’s coach Rich Reichert said. “We’re putting a lot of pressure on him to always be right and it’s not always gonna be that way.”

Campisi resembled a running back at times with eight carries for 147 yards and three TDs. He scampered 54 yards to the end zone with 9:34 remaining for his final touchdown and the final score of the game for the Friars (2-0). Campisi opened the scoring by scrambling left and bursting free 25 yards down the sideline with 9:10 remaining in the first quarter.

Running back Kyle Angus quickly deflated the Chaminade crowd just 2:05 later, ripping off a 55-yard TD run on 4th-and-1 to make it 14-0 St. Anthony’s.

Campisi also showed off his arm, throwing for two more TDs. He lofted a 28-yard TD pass down the right sideline to Greg Randall on the opening play of the second quarter and a 26-yard strike to Makhai Murphy with 7:04 left in the third to make it 28-0.

“Greg’s a winner,” Reichert said. “He does everything right and it’s like having another coach on the field. He’s a great athlete; people don’t understand how fast he is.”

The Friars' defense put together an impressive display of their own, limiting the Flyers (1-1) to one offensive score on an 8-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Thomas Rogan.

“Our defense played a really good first half,” Reichert said. “We came out a little soft after halftime but other than that we bent but didn’t break.”