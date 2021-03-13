There was a high tide of expectations on the Oceanside front before Saturday’s opening kickoff for the season. The Sailors immediately showed they are capable of living up to the advertising.

They were trounced by Farmingdale in their previous game — the Nassau Conference I semifinals in November 2019. This time, they did the trouncing, rolling to a 28-0 win at Farmingdale.

"Against Farmingdale, we mark this day on our schedule every single year," junior quarterback Charlie McKee said. "Definitely coming back from last year after we lost 49-7 in the semifinals, we had a big chip on our shoulders. To be able to come back out here and put up 28 against them and hold them to zero definitely feels amazing for us."

The Sailors were picked as the conference’s preseason top seed and were ranked second for Long Island in Newsday’s Elite 11.

"We have a very veteran team returning back from last year," coach Rob Blount said.

McKee is the focal point. The program’s all-time leader in passing yards threw for 182 and two touchdowns against third-seeded Farmingdale. But he also showed a new dimension, rushing for 45 yards and two scores.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He’s a huge threat," Blount said. "We didn’t run him his first two years and now he’s bulked up to 195. So now he’s an extra hat to run, which puts a different element into our game."

McKee capped Oceanside’s first drive by running it in from the 6. McKee capped the second drive by taking off toward the left sideline and racing in for a 27-yard score.

"Putting on weight now and being able to run somewhat, it’s definitely a good advantage for us," McKee said.

The Sailors, who also got 100 yards on 17 runs by Andres Doran, dialed up a hook-and-ladder call late in the first half. It was fourth-and-9 from the Farmingdale 19. McKee threw short to Ronnie Kraemer, who lateraled it back to Nick Ebel, who took it to the end zone.

"We have some good athletes who are lacrosse, baseball kids who are able to turn the double play pretty well," Blount said.

So the Dalers trailed 21-0 at the intermission and owned just 51 yards.

"Our offensive line, the five guys are all new," coach Buddy Krumenacker said. "They didn’t play a year ago, and this is a tough opener when you play the one seed. And we have four guys on quarantine that would’ve contributed. I’m not making excuses. We didn’t win all these games by making excuses."

Oceanside scored again on its first possession of the second half when McKee found Matt Roesler over the middle for a 38-yard TD. Farmingdale countered by driving to the Sailors’ 28, but Roesler forced a punt by sacking Patrick Quinn, who limped off with an ankle injury.

"This was a big day for us," Roesler said, "and I’m just really proud of how our defense showed up today."