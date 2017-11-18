TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Evening
Overcast 55° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

CHSFL AA final: Kellenberg vs. Fordham Prep

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com

Kellenberg played Fordham Prep in the CHSFL AA high school football final. Nov. 18, 2017.

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MORE PHOTOS

Westhampton celebrates their championship win against Half Hollow Suffolk III football final: Westhampton vs. Hills West Jordan Alexander #4 of Lawrence, right, celebrates with Nassau III football final: Lawrence vs. Wantagh Garden City teammates celebrate after their 33-0 win Nassau II championship: Garden City vs. Mepham North Babylon's David Estrella, left, congratulates Anthony Sobotker Suffolk II championship: West Islip vs. North Babylon Nick Calandra of Seaford runs with the ball Nassau IV final: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Seaford Miller Place's Anthony Filippetti runs the ball for Suffolk IV final: Babylon vs. Miller Place Owen Glascoe #88 of Massapequa, left, makes an Nassau I football semifinal: Massapequa vs. Freeport North Babylon's David Estrella hauls in a pass Suffolk II football semifinal: North Babylon vs. Centereach Half Hollow Hills West's line, led by Jimmy Suffolk III football semifinal: Hills West vs. Sayville Lindenhurst's Jeremy Ruckert (1) and Mitchel St-Aubin (22) Suffolk I football semifinal: Lindenhurst vs. Connetquot Oceanside quarterback Tommy Heuer #10 leaps over a Nassau I football semifinal: Oceanside vs. Farmingdale West Islip's Joe Rota (#21) scores a touchdown Suffolk II football semifinal: West Islip vs. Hills East Christian Fredericks #1 of Lawrence throws a pass Nassau III football semifinal: Lawrence vs. Bethpage Jason Corso #7, right, and Jake Castellano #4 Nassau III football semifinal: Wantagh vs. Roosevelt Nah'jel Sands #15 of Mepham, left, celebrates with Nassau II football semifinal: Mepham vs. Carey St. Anthony's Sean Bryan #5 carries the ball CHSFL AAA semifinal: Iona Prep vs. St. Anthony's Tyler Wuchte #33 of Garden City fields the Nassau II football semifinal: Garden City vs. Calhoun Joe Angelastro #24 of Seaford rushes for a Nassau IV football semifinal: Locust Valley vs. Seaford Richie Striano #33 of Cold Spring Harbor, left, Nassau IV semis: Carle Place/Wheatley vs. CSH Bethpage quarterback Jason Seiter (23, center) dives for Nassau III football quarterfinals: Bethpage vs. Plainedge Half Hollow Hills East's Jason Spinelli runs the Suffolk II football quarterfinals: Huntington vs. Hills East TD catch by Elmont's Chester Anderson during a Nassau II football quarterfinals: Carey vs. Elmont Mepham's Nick Cucinella (20, left) tries to tackle Garden City vs. Mepham Centereach running back Alec Kiernan (21) runs into Centereach vs. West Islip
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE