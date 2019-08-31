TODAY'S PAPER
High School Football

CHSFL players to watch in 2019

Nick Alvarado of St. Anthony's.

Nick Alvarado of St. Anthony's. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Peter Kersich peter.kersich@newsday.com
NICK ALVARADO, St. Anthony’s

Shutdown cornerback totaled 11 pass breakups, 67 tackles and held receivers to only 93 yards of total offense in 2018. “I work on everything from my tackling to covering. We have a good training program at St. Anthony’s that helps me get right for the season,” Alvarado said.

JORDAN DELUCIA, Kellenberg

Rushed for 1,380 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior and will be the focal point of the Firebirds' offense. “I did a lot of lifting in the offseason and put on over 30 pounds,” Delucia said. "I know I’m going to need to take on a bigger role this year to help out the team, but I’m ready to do that."

JADEN JERNIGAN, St. Anthony’s

Tall receiver and tight end with big hands and can catch any ball thrown his way. Committed to Navy for lacrosse, he will be a vocal leader for the Friars. “As a rising senior you always have that leadership role that you have to fill, and I’m prepared to take on that responsibility,” Jernigan said.

CHRISTIAN TAYLOR, St. Anthony’s

The linebacker had 72 tackles, including 12 for a loss in his junior season. Totaled three fumble recoveries, three sacks and an interception. Also finished fifth in the CHSAA state wrestling tournament last winter. “I’ve been working out five times a week during the offseason, no days off really,” Taylor said. “I’m ready to go and everyone else should be to.”

