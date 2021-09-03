CHSFL, private school football team previews

CHSFL

CHAMINADE (2-3)

Coach: Kevin Dolan

Key Players: Connor Collette, LB, Sr.; Nicholas Orphanos OL, Sr.; Michael Miller, WR, Sr.; Thomas Kemp DE, Sr.; Anthony Scala DT, Sr.; Thomas Stueber QB, Sr.

The Flyers: The defense will be led by Collette, Scala, and Kemp (6-3, 245 pounds). Orphanos headlines Chaminade’s o-line, while QB Stueber, WR Michael Miller and newcomer and junior RB Gavin Creo are some of Chaminade’s top playmakers. The Flyers are looking for their first AAA title since 2012.

HOLY TRINITY (1-3)

Coach: Kahmal Roy

Key Players: Cassius Johnson RB/DB, Sr.; Kameron Robbins, RB, Sr.; Dylan Braithwaite, WR, Jr.; Zayden Michel, DE/OG, Jr.; Irvin Briggs IV, DE/OT, Jr.; Jameer Reeder, RB/LB, Soph.

The Titans: They have a trio of talented running backs, including seniors Johnson and Robbins, and sophomore Reeder. Braithwaite is one of the receiving corps’ top performers. A pair of juniors are two-way lineman: Michel and 6-4, 265-pound Briggs, who should help Holy Trinity on both interior lines.

KELLENBERG (4-2)

Coach: Kevin Hanifan

Key Players: Ethan Greenwood, QB, Sr.; Brendan Leahy, RB/LB, Sr.; Timothy McGrath, DT, Sr.; Rino Monteforte, LS/OL, Sr.; Jaden Lyons, WR/DB, Sr.; .Peter von Schoenermarck, WR/LB, Sr.

The Firebirds: Kellenberg could see a platoon at quarterback with Greenwood and 6-4 junior Devin Page (who might play other offensive positions, too). DT McGrath is one of the few returning starters along the Firebirds’ interior line -- a group that could very well determine how Kellenberg fares this year. The Firebirds are 32-6 the last four seasons which is their best stint in school history.

ST. ANTHONY’S (3-2)

Coach: Joe Minucci

Key Players: Andrew Bardak, LB, Sr.; Kenyon Miles, WR, Jr.; Matt Moss, LB , Sr.; Michael Voltaggio, OL, Sr.; Mike Fitzgerald, DL, Sr.; Shawn McCabe, DL, Sr.

The Friars: They boast two of the best linebackers around in Bardak and Moss. Miles is a D-I talent at wide receiver and Voltaggio is a stalwart on the offensive line. DB Ian Strong and WR Korey Duff Jr. are talented newcomers that should boost the Friars, who have reached the AAA playoffs 33 consecutive seasons.

ST. DOMINIC (0-3)

Coach: Andrew Caramico

Key Players: Christopher Chelius, LB/WR, Jr.; Michael Petrucelly, LB/TE. Sr.; Jonathan Bartolomei, QB/CB, Sr.; Liam Spratt, OT/DE, Jr.; Michael Rossiter, LB, Soph.; Will White, CB/WR/RB, Sr.

The Bayhawks: They have a solid linebacking corps, including Chelius, Petrucelly, and Rossiter. Newcomers Kristofer Simon and Colin Maher could be book-end offensive tackles for St. Dominic. The Bayhawks’ last win was on Oct. 12, 2018 against Nazareth, the team they will face in their opener.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (2-3)

Coach: Philip Alba

Key Players: Mark Anthony Scott, RB/DB, Sr.; Bryce Robinson, WR/DB, Sr.; River Lewis, WR/DB, Sr.; Joseph Fasolino, OL/DL, Jr.; Patrick Moloney, LB/RB, Jr.; Jayson Zeva, WR/DB, Jr.

The Cougars: St. John the Baptist has a highly-regarded placekicker, RJ Kocan, who will handle all of the Cougars’ kicking duties. Seniors Kyle Chase and Randy Ramnarace are in a heated competition at signal caller that may result in a two-QB system for SJB. The Cougars have won eight CHSFL playoff titles with their last coming in 2013.

INDEPENDENT

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN (0-2)

Coach: Chris Reno

Key Players: Zion Tracy, WR/DB, Sr.; Ryan Alexander, LB/RB, Jr.; Justin Reshard, WR/DB, Sr.; Gavin Holman, LB/RB, Soph.; Josue Cruz, DE/RB, Sr.; Marleo Neolien, OT, Sr.

The Crusaders: They'll count on Tracy and Reshard to lead a talented wideout group, while Alexander, Holman and Cruz are a trio of solid RBs that also play defense. Neolien is 6-7, 335 pounder and forms a solid line core with newcomer Matt Kilgannon.