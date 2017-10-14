Daniel Parker rushed for 80 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns and Michael Palermo made 12 tackles with five sacks to lead St. John the Baptist to a 20-7 win over Holy Trinity Saturday in CHSFL.

Palermo added 85 yards on 17 carries and also recovered a fumble.

Nigel Jarvis carried 15 times for 115 yardsm and quarterback Nicholas DelCore had 15 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown for SJB (2-4).

Kellenberg 31, St. Joseph by the Sea 6: Matt Sluka completed 10 of 13 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kellenberg (6-0). Sluka also ran for 95 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Frank Roder rushed for 116 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Matthew Mongelli had two receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Aiden Fitzgerald recorded two interceptions and made five tackles.

Xaverian 27, St. Dominic 8: Tommy Rooney had 245 all-purpose yards for St. Dominic (0-1). Jack Rooney ran for 45 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter. Brian Ford made 14 tackles.

St. Anthony’s 42, Christ the King 13: Greg Campisi completed 10 of 10 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead St. Anthony’s (4-1). Heron Maurisseau-O’Neal had five rushes for 73 yards and three touchdowns.

Sean Bryan had 10 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns and Kyle Angus had 44 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Albany Academy 50, Long Island Lutheran 26: Thomas Seger completed 14 of 22 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns for Long Island Lutheran (1-4) in non-league.

Messiah Swinson made five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Dante King and John Arnold each had a receiving touchdown. Jon-Michael Channer had eight tackles and a 78-yard fumble return. Arnold had eight tackles.